As I have on previous occasions, I looked through my copy of “The Lemon and Lime Cookbook” to see which recipe I enjoyed a lot and wanted to share with all of you. Rick Donker lived in Modesto at the same time as my daughter and they were acquaintances. He was thrilled to allow the use of his publications and I enjoy passing them on to you. I recently paired up two very tasty recipes and I would say that they can be used alone, together, or with other entrees or side dishes. Use your imagination and try something different. As always, ENJOY!

Lemon Chicken Breasts

Ingredients:

1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breast halves

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 tsp dried oregano leaves, crushed

1/8 tsp ground black pepper

2 tbsp margarine or butter (I use olive oil)

3/4 C clear vegetable or chicken broth

1-2 tbsp lemon juice

Instructions:

Dip chicken in flour combined with oregano and pepper. (Best way to do this is to place the three ingredients in a plastic bag, add the chicken, and shake.) In a 12-inch skillet, melt margarine over medium-high heat and cook the chicken until lightly browned, turning once. Add broth and lemon juice and simmer about eight-minutes or until chicken is done. While the chicken is simmering, you can prepare the second recipe.

Lemon Spaghetti

Ingredients:

1 lb. spaghetti (or your favorite pasta)

1/3 C extra-virgin olive oil (Light-tasting works well)

1/4 C fresh lemon juice

1 tbsp grated lemon peel

1/3 C grated Parmesan cheese

1 tsp salat

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

1 tbsp green onions or chives, finely chopped

Instructions:

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain pasta in colander, then place in a large bowl. Drizzle olive oil and lemon juice over top. Sprinkle lemon peel, salt, pepper, Parmesan cheese, and onions or chives evenly over the top. Toss the pasta well and serve.

Note: I have found that this recipe is excellent with salmon or other fish.