One day this last summer I was thinking what new meal I could serve for dinner that would be appetizing and pleasant to serve. I came up with a four-course dinner. We have used this menu many times since that first day and I am planning to use it again on New Year’s Eve. I always have fish as the main course on that day and usually I make “Quick Bouillabaisse.” You can find my recipe for this dish on the Saddlebag Notes website. But, onward with the new recipe. I like to prepare the dishes and set them aside on the counter while we enjoy a pre-dinner cocktail. Then, I proceed with the following:
First Course: Shrimp Cocktail: 6 Colossal Shrimp and hang them from the edge of a small crystal bowl. In the center place a small serving of cocktail sauce (Horseradish and ketchup mixed well).
Second Course: Marinated Herring and Sour Cream: I buy the herring in wine sauce at Basha’s and spoon about six pieces of herring (minus the wine sauce) on a small dish and place a dollop of sour cream on the side. A small sprinkle of Parsley Flakes adds a nice touch.
Third Course: Cheese& Olive Plate: Slice about six pieces of cheese, either Pepper Jack or Cheddar (from the small end of the cheese) and stack on a medium size plate. Add about four Queen Olives with Pimiento, four mini dill pickles or Sweet Midget Pickles, a radish or two cut into a rose pattern for presentation purposes. Serve with breadsticks, if you prefer.
Fourth Course: Dessert: I like the mini cheesecakes I bought at Costco. I defrost them a little, so the flavor has a chance to evolve. These are a perfect accompaniment to the rest of the dinner.
This the kind of recipe that you can change to your specific preferences, but the idea is to have a leisurely dinner with several choices, and it is a change from meat and potatoes with a vegie.