A friend who follows this cooking column suggested this recipe. It is easy and, I think, should be used before it gets too warm to heat the kitchen. I know you will enjoy this!

Pork, Apple and Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe

Serves six.

Ingredients

½ cup all-purpose flour

¾ teaspoon salt

¾ teaspoon black pepper (freshly ground, if possible)

6 each thick-cut boneless pork loin chops (about 1” thick), trimmed of fat

2 Tablespoons Vegetable Oil

4 Sweet Potatoes, peeled and sliced ¼ inch thick

½ cup brown sugar, packed

3 apples, peeled, cored, and cut into ½-inch rings

½ cup dry white wine

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x13-inch glass baking dish.

In a shallow dish, combine flour, ½ teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon black pepper. Dredge the pork chops in seasoned flour, coating evenly and shaking off any excess. Discard any excess flour mixture.

In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat until hot. Cook pork chops, turning once, for 3 to 4 minutes per side or until browned on both sides. Transfer to prepared baking dish.

Layer half the sweet potatoes over pork chops. Sprinkle with one-third of the brown sugar. Layer half the apples over the sweet potatoes. Sprinkle with another third of the brown sugar. Layer with the remaining sweet potatoes, apples, and brown sugar. Pour wine over the mixture and sprinkle with the remaining salt and pepper.

Cover and bake in preheated oven for 1-1/4 hours or until just a hint of pink remains inside the pork. Uncover and bake for 15 minutes longer or until apples are browned.