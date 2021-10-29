As temperatures begin to cool down this time of year, one rodent known to cause headaches for SaddleBrooke homeowners is the pack rat.
Also known as wood rats, these readily climbing rodents, who are usually active at night, will often leave sticks, nuts, or other materials in trade for small, bright, shiny objects, giving them their common names, "pack" or "trade" rats.
Pack rats can cause extensive damage to your property from destruction of landscaping and contamination of attics to chewing through electrical wires and damaging air conditioning units. They leave behind body oils, pheromones, fecal pellets, and urine trails because they habitually follow these scents back to these trails. They may also shred upholstered furniture and mattresses for lining their nests.
The bigger concern with pack rats is that they can be a factor in the transmission of certain diseases and parasites such as fleas. Most notably, pack rats can carry the plague and have also been found infected with tularemia. Their role in transmitting disease is considered minor, although dead or dying pack rats should not be handled with bare hands, especially in plague areas.
In terms of getting rid of pack rats, there are several things people can do. The most effective rat control begins with prevention by disposing of wood piles and trash properly. Another thing homeowners can do is to maintain sanitary conditions in their home. Finally, when pack rats become a problem in and around structures, making sure any openings in the structure foundation and pipes should be sealed as well as checking for openings in attic vents that could lead to a pack rat entry.
Most pack rat populations in structures can be controlled by using traps. Pack rats show little fear of new objects in their environment.
In addition to the above do-it-yourself means, if your problem becomes serious, Mr. Pack Rat, an independent division of our company, specializes in pack rats and is known in SaddleBrooke and our surrounding Tucson communities for their excellent work.
