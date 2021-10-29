Recently my daughter introduced me to the Housewives of Frederick County, Maryland. She lives in West Virginia, and she has become friends with some of these housewives. They have given authorization for me to use any of their recipes for our local column. Today is the first one I will share with all of you. This recipe is good for lunch or a light dinner. I know you will enjoy this idea that is somewhat like a Tuna Melt.
CRAB MELTS
Ingredients:
- 3 Tbsp. Mayonnaise
- 1 Tbsp. Lemon Juice
- 1/2 Tbsp. Old Bay Seasoning
- 6 ounces Lump Crab Meat
- 2 stalks Celery, diced
- 1/8 Cup Red Onion, diced
- 1 Tbsp. Parsley, fresh, chopped
- 4 slices Bread, your favorite kind
- 3 Tbsp. Butter, Melted
- 4 slices Cheddar Cheese
- 1 Tomato, sliced (optional)
Method:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together lemon juice and mayonnaise until well blended.
- Add crab meat to mayonnaise mixture and blend well.
- Add Old Bay Seasoning, diced celery, diced red onion, and chopped parsley and mix to combine.
- Using a broiling pan or baking sheet, brush one side of 2 bread slices and place buttered side down. Top the unbuttered sides with the crab mixture and cheddar cheese.
- Add the other 2 slices of bread with the buttered sides facing up.
- Place pan in the oven and bake for 5 minutes. Carefully flip the sandwiches over and bake for another 4 minutes.
- Turn the oven on broil and broil for 1 or 2 minutes until sandwiches are a nice golden brown. Keep a close eye on the sandwiches while broiling in order to prevent burning.
- If adding tomato, do this to the insides of your crab melts immediately before serving.