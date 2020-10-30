Here we are, nearing the end of another year. It has had its ups and many downs. It may not be practical to have a lot of company for the holidays, but we can celebrate in our own homes. Now that the cooler weather has arrived, we can start using the oven again and baking something yummy is a good way to begin. I love baking breads, cakes and cookies because the house smells so sweet. I am especially fond of making Banana Nut Bread but, in keeping with the season, this recipe will warm your homes and your innards. I know you will like it as much as we do.
Ingredients
- 2-1/4 C. flour
- 1 T. pumpkin pie spice (or mace)
- 2 tp. Baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 C. dried cranberries (Craisins)
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 2 C. sugar
- 1-15 oz. can pumpkin
- 1/2 C. vegetable oil
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts
How To Make
- Heat oven to 350 degrees.
- Combine flour, spice, baking powder, and salt in a mixing bowl; stir to blend well.
- Combine eggs, sugar, pumpkin, and oil in another bowl.
- Stir the dry ingredients into the wet ones.
- Add Craisins and walnuts; mix thoroughly.
- Spoon into two greased and floured 9x5x2-inch loaf pans.
- Bake for 55 minutes, or until a wooden toothpick or cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean.
- Let cool in pan for 20 minutes.
- Remove and let cool completely on baking rack.
- Serve with butter or whipped cream and enjoy a fine breakfast cake or dessert.
You can share one loaf with a neighbor or relative, or you can freeze it for later use.
Notes: I use “Bakers Joy” instead of greasing and flouring the pans. You can find it in the cooking oil aisle next to Pam. Much easier and you get the same results.