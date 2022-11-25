One of our newest residents is Dawn Buchanan—she and Dave, her husband of 42-years, have enjoyed coming to SaddleBrooke visiting their good friends Dan Fristoe and his partner Rick Carlson. Dan and Rick had their SaddleBrooke home built about 20-years-ago and have since become full-time residents in SaddleBrooke. Dawn and Dave had thought they might retire in California, but after sharing time with Dan and Rick in SaddleBrooke and watching the CA wildfires—they began considering our community. Many people find SaddleBrooke through their family and friends.

With Dawn having retired in early 2021—“I spent one retired winter in Minnesota and that was it—I was just waiting for warm weather to come.” She was ready to get out of those hard winters. Dave has most recently been working for a marketing agency that helps clients design their packaging. He continues to work yet plans to retire this December.

While visiting Dan and Rick this year, Dawn saw a new listing come on the market. After seeing the home, she said, “It just spoke to me—it has everything that we have been looking for in a home—and we won’t have to wait.” As we all know, a big part of buying a home is timing. After spending her first year of freedom in MN, she was determined to find their retirement home in SaddleBrooke!

When Dawn called Dave to show him the home and discuss putting an offer on the house, he was busy at work and told her it was completely up to her. Dave will be coming to town for Thanksgiving and will see their new home in person for the very first time.

FamilyDawn and Dave have one daughter, Sarah—and two dogs, Piper, a Vizsla; and Kiko a little Dapple Dachshund. Sarah now lives in Tucson and is engaged to be married. This is another great incentive to move to the area.

Piper is about 10-years-old, is white in the face with maturity and gets along beautifully with little Kiko (Hawaiian for ‘speckled’). The Dapple Dachshund is only one year old and loves spending days curled up with Piper.

Dawn’s father lives in Sun City West outside of Phoenix. He relocated to Sun City after retiring from his career in the Navy. He is now 96 and has enjoyed Sun City for almost 40-years. He came to visit Dawn and see their new home—he is thrilled to have them nearby.

Over the YearsDawn was raised in a military family with her father having served 40+ years in the Navy. She spent her early years moving around—living in Hawaii, San Diego and Monterey. Her parents were from Minnesota, so she decided to attend St Olaf College and experience the Midwest for herself. On move-in day, she met Dan Fristoe. He immediately helped her get settled in her dorm room—and thus their friendship began.

It was during her sophomore year taking Physics of Photography where she met her future husband Dave (from South Dakota). They dated through college and Dawn went to grad school in California. Dave stayed in MINNESOTA to go to law school. It didn’t take long, for him to realize they were meant to be together. Dawn moved back to Minnesota after obtaining her MBA, and the two of them got married.

Dawn spent the first part of her career with Pillsbury as a commodities trader—trading the likes of flour, sugar and oil. When they started a family, Dave decided to stay home raising Sarah and write novels. This worked well as Dawn went on to join Anderson Consulting / Accenture as a consultant traveling most weeks. Once Sarah went to college, Dave started working in the marketing agency space. How time flies—Dawn and Dave have been in Minnesota for over 40-years raising Sarah and enjoying their friends and varied career paths. “There is so much industry in Minnesota—people stay for their careers,” offered Dawn.

Staying Busy in RetirementDawn is already getting involved in the community. She has joined the SaddleBrooke Singers. She joins Susan, a friend through Dan and Rick, as the two female tenors in the group. She also enjoys being able to walk around the corner to swim laps—and expects to spend time biking, playing tennis, painting, hiking, and rock hounding. “ My daughter and I have already hiked to Miraval for a spa day!” she laughed. And the neighborhood unit has already hosted a gathering welcoming Dawn to the community.

She has been getting lots done so the home is ready when Dave arrives in a few weeks. Dawn has found the Lost Barrio shopping district and is enjoying putting her personal touches on their beautiful new home. In addition, the trees and birds are capturing her interest—from the avocado, papaya and plumeria trees to the daily visits from the hummingbirds, finches, and quail. “I’ve bought a few books and downloaded a couple apps to identify all the birds—I take pictures and capture their calls so the apps can name the different birds for me,” smiled Dawn. She learned a trick from her friends Don and Dennis—by stringing little Christmas lights on the citrus trees and connecting them to a thermal cube (TC3), the cube will turn on the lights when the temperature drops below 35 degrees, generating warmth for the trees—BRILLIANT!

Their New HomeDawn and Dave own a beautiful two-story Durango floor plan with the turned staircase. When asked what spoke to Dawn about this house, she lit up, “Walking in, the view just grabs you. And then you see this beautifully remodeled kitchen with the butler’s pantry as well as a walk in pantry—and then the pool and large lot. I’m done – this is the one!”

Welcome Dawn – we look forward to welcoming Dave, as well!