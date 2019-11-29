The Gardeners Exchange in conjunction with the SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners invites you to attend “Irrigation Basics for Homeowners” presented by Dale Suter, an irrigation specialist for The Oracle Community Learning Garden in Oracle. The program will be held on Wednesday, December 18, at the Sol Ballroom, SaddleBrooke Ranch at 1 p.m.
Dale was seven years-old when he moved to southern Arizona in 1959 from “somewhere else,” like most of us. He was trained as a heavy equipment mechanic in the Air Force and studied hydraulics, both as a mechanic and firefighter engineer at Picture Rocks Fire Department. He currently is retired from the City of Tucson as Safety and Environmental Coordinator and volunteers his time at the Oracle Community Learning Garden as the composting guru and irrigation consultant.
No registration needed. Open seating. For more information, please contact Zann Wilson via email at zannlwilson@gmail.com or call (219) 263-3261.