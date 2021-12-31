Join your SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners for a Demonstration Day on Saturday, February 26, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at SaddleBrooke Ranch. We will show you the best tools, techniques and products to satisfy a variety of gardening needs. Demonstrations will include: best tools, best container management, frost and sun cover materials, pruning tools and techniques, best supplemental soil amendments and mulches. Also learn about monarch butterfly patterns and support. Ask Your Master Gardener all those burning questions about your own landscape. Sign up for plant help assistance. Just walk by and browse our tables and topics. Join us Saturday, February 26, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Exact location coming soon.