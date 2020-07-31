August is here and it is the time of the year for Monsoons—those violent and spectacular thunder and lightning storms that move swiftly across the desert accompanied by heavy rains and strong winds. Have you have seen this sign? Non-residents think it’s a joke.
Are you kidding me?
Even short storms can produce flash floods that often trap unsuspecting travelers in the desert. So many people got washed away while trying to drive through a flooded area that the State of Arizona passed a law that states that any motorist who becomes stranded after driving around barricades to enter a flooded stretch of roadway may be charged for the cost of their rescue. In 2013, a tour bus carrying 33 people entered a flooded roadway and was swept up. The bus was carried 300 yards before it was tipped on to its side. Occupants of the bus were able to escape to safety before rescue teams arrived. Now we know why it’s called the "stupid-motorist law."
These summer rains cause the desert to bloom again, be looking for the barrel cactus blossoms. Summer flowers mean summer butterflies and other insects. This in turn, brings out the lizards and the birds that feed on these invertebrates. Swallowtail butterflies are conspicuous; the large yellow ones with twin tails and black bars are two-tailed swallowtails and are the state invertebrate of Arizona.
Arizona’s State Invertebrate
One of the prettiest of the summer butterflies is the blue-black Pipevine swallowtail.
Pipevine Swallowtail
The most conspicuous butterflies are the yellow or sulfur butterflies. Some of them have pure yellow wings, while others have black patterns in the yellow fields. Sometimes hundreds of them will gather around wet or muddy patches of ground where they seek minerals that they need in their diet.
If you happen to be walking in the desert at night you might come across our largest lizard the infamous Gila monster soaking in a puddle left by the monsoon rains. The Gila monster has a porous skin and would dry up quickly in the hot desert sun. This is why it spends 90 percent of its life deep in a burrow coming out in the evening and seeking puddles soak in. The monsoon puddle may be the only opportunity for this critter to get a drink until the next storm. Kind of like a pool party. It also turns out to be the mating season for the “monsters.”
These lizards are a venomous reptile. However, they will not attack and only bite people who try to pick them up or who are foolish enough put their hands down a hole when they don't know who might live down there. There are no authenticated cases of a Gila monster bite being fatal however the venom could cause several days of intense pain.
Tarantulas can often be seen in late August wandering about looking for a mate.
My Pet Tarantula
Contrary to male tarantulas, females stay near their burrows usually near a rock or cactus and only venture out at night looking for their prey consisting of grasshoppers, beetles and other small insects. The female tarantulas can even live up to 15 years or more. The males usually only live for seven or eight years until they reach sexual maturity, they usually die shortly after mating. The mating season for the male tarantula is a risky affair. They have to avoid being run over on the roads and cart paths, being eaten by birds, toads and small mammals or becoming prey to tarantula Hawks.
The tarantula Hawk is a large wasp that attacks the tarantula and paralyzes it with a powerful sting. The tarantula Hawk then drags the paralyzed tarantula to a burrow where it lays a single egg attached to the spiders’ abdomen. When this egg hatches the larva of this wasp feeds on the paralyzed tarantula. Really fresh food! If the male tarantula avoids all these hazards and finds a female tarantula, he then must approach very carefully to see if she is acceptable to his advances or if she may just want him for dinner. Mature males have a hook on the underside of their front leg. These hooks keep the female's fangs away from the male during mating.
