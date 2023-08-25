The last two-years have been unbelievably hot in the SaddleBrooke real estate market. We have had as few as 13 homes available for sale in all of SaddleBrooke (HOA-1 and HOA-2). Because of this, many homes have quickly, but several have been sitting on the market for some time. New sellers want to increase the selling price of their home, just because one sold “down the street” for much more. My clients have been asking what is going on!

The primary issue is that sellers don’t set the price of the home—the buyer does. The home is only going to sell for what a buyer is willing to pay. The seller may think the home is exactly like the one “down the street” but there are many nuances to setting the price in SaddleBrooke. What is the location? Is there a direct mountain view or just a side view? Do neighbors or golfers look into your home as they are driving by? Has the home been upgraded or not? Was the upgrade done professionally or by the seller with the help of their friends?

Some sellers believe that even if it is overpriced, there will always be a buyer that will just put in a lower price than the seller can accept. For some reason, in SaddleBrooke, I have not seen a lot of “lowball” offers. Instead, buyers don’t want to offend the seller with a lowball offer and they move on to the next home. Possibly they believe that the seller is being greedy, and they don’t want to participate in that. In other words—the buyer knows better.

Another reason you shouldn’t overprice your home is that the buyer’s agent knows what the home should be worth. If your home is overpriced, the buyer’s agent will not want to show listings that are outside the buyer’s price range or criteria—they are going to have their client’s interests at heart. Your home will sit on the market because neither the buyer nor their agent will look at a home that doesn’t fit their needs.

Another reason not to overprice is that even if a buyer agrees to your overpriced home, the bank probably won’t. Many buyers in SaddleBrooke take out a mortgage and the bank will require an appraisal of your home to protect their investment. If the appraisal comes in under the selling price, it is likely the mortgage will not be approved, and the deal may fall through. Now your home is on the market even longer.

Most worrisome, your home may actually decrease in value—especially if it is on the market for a long time. Generally, if your home is on the market for more than 30 days without an offer, you should lower your price. If you started at an inflated price, you may have several price reductions. At this point, potential buyers are asking “What is wrong with that house since it has not sold?” Buyers worry that inspectors have found a problem and they don’t want to take a chance with your home.

Lastly, the buyer may not even see your home. Every buyer has a maximum price they are willing to pay. When they look online or in the MLS, buyers may not even see your home since it is above their maximum.

In summary, being realistic about your home’s worth will make it move faster. Agents and buyers will know it, which may lead to multiple offers. A bidding war is every home seller’s dream, but it starts with being realistic.

Kathy Minx is a licensed realtor with Long Realty and is registered to sell in the Tucson market as well as the White Mountains (Pinetop/Lakeside, Show Low, Alpine, Greer). She has been a real estate agent in Arizona, Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, New Mexico, and Florida over her 30-year career. She is also a licensed CPA and CFP and can help you find your dream home or investment.