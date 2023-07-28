Welcome back to SaddleBrooke, Dorine and Larry! We have such a wonderful community and spectacular setting here at the base of the Santa Catalina Mountains, so much so that Dorine and Larry Stuart decided it was time to come back. The abundance of native birds and amazing wildlife here are not to be taken for granted. It didn’t take them long to realize how much they missed those things.

Their PathDorine and Larry met in Orange County, California, where they each had lived for many years. It all started after Larry and Dorine danced one night while listening to live music. A few days later, Larry put together parts of their conversation on the dance floor and managed to track Dorine down at the eye doctor where she worked. When he asked Dorine for a date, she agreed to start with lunch. That was about 35-years-ago!

Getting to SaddleBrooke Dorine had raised her kids and Larry his—now they have several grandchildren, a great-grandchild, with another on the way—hard to believe. In California, Dorine worked in an ophthalmology practice and Larry as an electrician. In 2006, Larry decided it was time to explore the desert. Dorine agreed to give it a try and they headed to Tucson landing in SaddleBrooke. They bought their first SaddleBrooke home on Ridgeview backing to Catalina hole #4. They made that home their own with a spacious casita and beautiful pool and patio.

Fifteen-years later, they were ready to make a change—exploring neighborhoods in Oro Valley. In 2021, offers were rarely accepted when contingent on the sale of another home. So, we needed to work through the timing of putting their home on the market in SaddleBrooke and making sure they had a new home to move into without a gap.

We managed to navigate all the timing obstacles while helping them sell their Ridgeview home and buy a beautiful new home in Oro Valley. The location was convenient, and the home was fresh and new. ** If considering a new build home, remember you can still have your realtor represent you in that process. You just need to have your agent involved when you first visit the model homes.

Returning to SaddleBrookeTwo-years later, Dorine and Larry realized they missed the fabulous community, the wildlife and the healthy lifestyle that comes with living in SaddleBrooke. Together, Larry, Dorine and I started looking at homes that would meet their needs. The orientation of the home and outdoor space were very important to them. Dorine added, “When we first came to SaddleBrooke in 2006, we loved the character of the Silverton and its extended patio.” After looking at many homes this spring, Larry and Dorine bought a Silverton with a beautiful patio and mountain view. “We just love it. And the patio is very serene with lots of birds flying around. We had really missed all the nature and wildlife here,” Dorine explained with a smile.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

Fur BabiesThe Stuart family would not be complete without their fur babies. Dorine is an animal lover. They have three dogs, all of which are rescues. Benny Boo is an older flat-coat Retriever they fostered, then adopted in 2019. Benny is happy to be coming back to SaddleBrooke. At 14-years-old, he is slowing down, but still a happy guy. Bella Rose is a three-year-old Border Collie mix they adopted a couple years ago. Dorine says, “She’s like Velcro—sticks with mom wherever I go.” And finally, there is Bentley Baxter who was rescued off the streets of Mexico two-years ago by an officer in Patagonia. Bentley is a Lhasa Apso mix, the smallest of the family, but clearly the alpha of the group. “I’m his human,” Dorine said, laughing.

Staying BusyLarry enjoys golfing when he is not busy working in their business as an electrician. Dorine said, “I run the accounting and get the permits while Larry runs the jobs and works with Carlos and Jose in the field.” Larry and Dorine have had a family-owned electric business since the 1980’s in California and Arizona. In addition, Dorine worked as a licensed optician in Oro Valley for 14-years.

Dorine has the time and flexibility now to go golfing with Larry late in the day, enjoying all the beauty around them. She is also a gardener of mostly flowers, especially her rose bushes dedicated to family members. Dorine is also a quilter. She’s been sewing since grade school and hopes one day to get a long arm! Dorine looks forward to getting more involved in the community and volunteering now that she has the time. “We are very excited to be back in SaddleBrooke.”

Helen Graham is a member of the Long Realty 1926 Circle of Excellence Gold—ranking in the top two percent of Arizona real estate agents. Whether buying or selling, Helen handles all the details, specializing in fabulous service and happy clients. She lives in SaddleBrooke with her husband Mark. Her father and brother-in-law also reside here.

You can reach Helen via email at helen@theidealhabitat.com or call (303) 902-6633—call, text or email anytime. Visit heleng.longrealty.com.