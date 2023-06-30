East Meets WestElena and Greg bought their first SaddleBrooke home over two decades ago—and have since enjoyed several homes in our wonderful community. Most recently, I helped them sell their two-story St Tropez villa and they moved to their one-story Portofino.

A member of a magazine publishing family, Elena Love was born in Manhattan and was raised in New Jersey. Her family enjoyed traveling, but not before researching the places they were planning to explore. She recalls, “We learned about Old Granddaddy in Saguaro National Park before heading to Tucson, it was lovely.”

Greg Morgan was born and raised in a family with newspaper publishing roots in the Seattle area. They enjoyed family camping throughout much of the western United States exploring and enjoying the great outdoors.

While building their careers on different coasts, it seems only appropriate that Elena and Greg met on an Outward Bound adventure. Greg boarded the minivan in El Paso ready for white water canoeing on the Rio Grande. He immediately took note of the attractive young women sitting up front. Before the adventure was over, four of them had established friendships that would last a lifetime. Elena, Greg, Linda and Lou had committed to a reunion in Yosemite.

Greg and Elena orchestrated a few weekend rendezvous in Dallas and Santa Fe before the four of them gathered for their reunion. That began their relationship. They had both been previously married, and although there was significant attraction, there was also reluctance.

Making the MoveElena Love had raised her two children—Greg and Jenny—and she had built her career with Planned Parenthood while Greg Morgan had served our country in the Army and then built his career in Silicon Valley working for Apple and a few start-ups. Now, they found themselves traveling cross-country grabbing time together.

Elena led efforts for Planned Parenthood in Dallas, Agusta and Nashville, and then worked for the county health department as they prepared to host the Atlanta 1996 Olympics. She smiled, “My goal was to provide the best port-a-potty experience for those attending the Olympics!” Meanwhile, Greg and Elena continued to build their relationship.

After the Olympics, she called Greg, “Planned Parenthood invited me to come back and lead the Nashville team.” Greg responded, “You need to move west. You need to move to California!” Elena kiddingly responded, “Is there jewelry involved?” Greg responded, “Yes!” There was a significant pause. “Did you just propose?” asked Elena. “I think I did!” They did it—they got married in 1997 after nine-years of long distance.

Finding SaddleBrookeElena had followed Old Granddaddy, the oldest saguaro that lived about 300-years, with 52 arms and stood over 40-feet tall. She felt a connection with Tucson. Greg and Elena decided to head to Tucson for a hiking vacation. When bad weather canceled hiking and the movie schedule didn’t line up, they saw a SaddleBrooke billboard and found themselves exploring homes. Greg said, “I think we should buy a house.” Elena responded, “Are you crazy?” She spent that evening listing the pros and cons. “Thank you for that, now let’s go buy a house,” smiled Greg. They signed a contract to buy their first SaddleBrooke home days before the dot-com stock bubble started to burst in March 2001.

House TransitionsGreg and Elena rented their Topaz to snowbirds while enjoying SaddleBrooke as sunbirds, testing the summer heat. After many years back and forth, they decided they needed more house, and would come to SaddleBrooke full time. They bought a Cheyenne, “It was our second-and-a-half house—bathrooms, garage spaces and living spaces.” Around 2010, they moved full time and telecommuted to their jobs from SaddleBrooke.

But after a couple significant leaky pipe issues, they rented a villa while the Cheyenne was being renovated. They never moved back into the Cheyenne. “We don’t need all that space for two people and two dogs. We don’t need the exterior maintenance.” They found the St Tropez, two-story villa and lived in it for 11-years. And, a few years ago, they bought a Portofino one-story villa just down the street, anticipating their next move.

Keeping BusyGreg and Elena keep busy caring for their two little ones, Molly, their Maltipoo and Trevor, a Shih Tzu and Lhasa Apso rescue. Elena enjoys her monthly book club: discussing fabulous novels and sharing lunch. She also gets out walking and is trying yoga once again.

Over the years, Greg has enjoyed the men’s golf league and playing softball. After retiring, he tutored at the Oracle Elementary School and also helped with AARP tax preparation. Most recently, Greg volunteered to become the Treasurer of the Villas HOA in unit 35A. Stay tuned for an exciting change with the management of the HOA-2 villas.

SaddleBrooke HomeElena and Greg enjoyed a wonderfully smooth transition with the buyers of their villa. They all agreed to an extended rent back and the buyers were thrilled to acquire the villa turnkey with beautiful furniture. Greg commented, “They treated us really well and we treated them really well. The water softener went out two days before the handoff and I told buyers, I’m going to buy a new water softener.” And the Buyers responded, “Then don’t worry about paying for the utilities.” Gotta love good neighbors!