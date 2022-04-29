One of Saddlebrooke/Saddlebrooke Ranch Master Gardeners longest serving members, Zann Wilson, will be relocating and leaving our group. In addition to our master gardeners sending her off with a personal tribute honoring her and her service, she was one of only four people in Pinal County who recently received recognition from the Pinal County Extension Office for over 1000-hours of service.

On Saturday, April 2, at the Maricopa Agricultural Center, the University of Arizona Pinal County Extension office offered a day of education and recognition for the over 150 master gardeners who serve Pinal County. The University of Arizona’s extension agent, Anne Leseene, honored master gardeners who have given an extraordinary amount of service to their communities. The Saddlebrooke/Saddlebrooke Ranch master gardeners were extremely proud to have four of their members receive awards. Zann Wilson, along with Laurie Foster, received honors for providing over 1000-hours of volunteer time to their community. Also honored from the Saddlebrooke/Saddlebrooke Ranch group were Elissa Cochran and Ellen Sosin with over 500-hours each.

Zann Wilson has been earning her 1,000-hours in Pinal county since 2012. Prior to coming to Arizona, Zann served as a master gardener in Indiana and prior to that in North Carolina, earning her a collected 20-years of service to this organization. She has worked tirelessly to share her knowledge and love of gardening with our communities. She started the Gardeners Exchange in 2014 offering gardening talks at the Ranch. She is known by many residents who always feel comfortable to reach out to her with questions. I n addition, Zann has provided help and guidance to the Ranch ALC when asked and was the inspiration behind a comprehensive list of recommended plants for our communities to use which is located on the Master Gardener website.

Zann and husband, Mike Wilson, are moving back to Indiana in May to be closer to family. It comes as no surprise to learn that Zann will be rejoining her Indiana group of master gardeners when she settles in.