Your SaddleBrooke &SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners invite you to join us for an online Community Education program with Kim Matsushino of the Tucson Audubon Society on Thursday 18 February at 1 PM. Kim will speak on Creating Beneficial Habitats for Birds and Pollinators.
Kim Matsushino is a native Tucsonan who grew up exploring and studying its wildlands ever since she can remember. After graduating from the University of Arizona with a degree in Conservation Biology, she now serves as the Habitat at Home Coordinator at the Tucson Audubon Society.
Southeast Arizona is a hotspot for birds as well as pollinators. Tucson and its surrounding areas are home to over 500 bird species, 3,000 butterfly and moth species, 28 bat species, and about 1,300 native bee species. This presentation will introduce you to some of these beneficial creatures and the threats they encounter in the face of rapid urbanization. Learn how to attract these beneficial creatures to your yard while also creating a beautiful outdoor space for you to enjoy.
Register for the meeting by visiting our new website at https://extension.arizona.edu/saddlebrooke-master-gardeners for registration information.
If you have any Questions about registration, email Laurie McCoy at mccoy1@email.arizona.edu.