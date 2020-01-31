The Gardeners Exchange in conjunction with the SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners invites you to attend “Enjoying Wildflower Hikes in the Santa Catalina Mountains,” presented by Tim Butler, SaddleBrooke Hiking Club Guide and enthusiastic photographer. The program will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19 at the La Hacienda Club, in SaddleBrooke Ranch. Tim is passionate about identifying and sharing his love for mountain wildflowers. This program will help you to appreciate the glory of our native flowers and the pleasures of seeing them for yourself on the mountainsides. He’ll discuss where and when to hike, what to look for, how to spot different flowers, plus a few tips for getting good photos of the flowers.
No registration needed. Open seating. For more information, please contact Zann Wilson by email at zannlwilson@gmail.com or call (219) 263-3261.