Here is the story of how I planted my first fig tree thanks to a neighbor who gave me advice and four starters;
Donald Weildeman has a virtual nursery in his back yard. He is standing next to one of his best fig trees what will soon bloom and produce wonderful figs as he also harvests grapes, oranges, persimmons, and varieties of each. When I asked if I could see his back yard that I had heard so much about, he gladly took me on a tour and I took pictures. When I marveled at his fig trees, he gave me a starter in a container and three sprigs in a water jar.
What was I to do but plant one for sure and maybe others in the future?
INSERT IMAGE "SMALL HOLE DUG"
Small hole dug near my water drip system, and then I planted the one in the container. Two years later should see the results.
What does the rest of his backyard nursery look like?
Well, take a peek.
INSERT IMAGE "GRAPES" AND "PRODUCING TREES"
Variety of red grapes will produce fruit here. Barbara, Monkkuka, Cabernet Savignon, and other citric producing trees:
INSERT IMAGE "CITRUS" AND "MORE CITRUS"
Donald also made an Oleander hedge.
INSERT IMAGE "OLEANDER"
Yes, he has to trim it as he does all his fruit trees to keep them managable, and at the height he can pluck the fruit without having to climb a ladder. Donald also told me the best fruit is on the lower limbs. In two years I will have figs from my own back yard. Wow!