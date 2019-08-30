This article is the first in a series to highlight seven homes (one villa and six single-family homes) featured in the 2019 SaddleBrooke Remodeled Home Tour held April 7, 2019. The homes are presented in no particular order.
A perennial SaddleBrooke visitor since 2000, former academic, executive recruiter and avid world traveler Wanda Ross decided in 2016 to make the community her permanent address. The activity-rich, socially-active setting of SaddleBrooke was a perfect fit for the energetic, athletic social butterfly. Furthermore, the “lock and leave” lifestyle of villa living gave her the freedom to hit the ski slopes or go cruising with little concern for the upkeep of her home base. (Villa residents pay an additional HOA fee and a resident board oversees the regular maintenance of all exterior landscaping and pest control, as well as exterior paint and roof.)
Although the townhome boasted upgrades indoors and out, with new granite tops in the kitchen and baths, a handsome new master shower with a frameless glass door and enclosed front and back patios, the Naples villa had languished on the market for months. Plagued by a patchwork of different flooring that included three varieties of tiles, carpet and linoleum, the villa seemed smaller than its 1,720 square feet. While others were dissuaded by the mish-mash of flooring and dark window treatments, Wanda liked the floorplan. Noting the villa’s large pie-shaped lot, which lent greater privacy and views than most, she knew it had terrific potential.
She first set out to lighten the space and open the view by replacing the solid front door with a frosted beveled glass panel and six of the villa’s black-framed windows with vinyl clad white-framed windows with high rated low-e glass. Designed to reflect heat back to its source, rather than transferring it through the window, the low emissivity glass not only reduces utility bills but also diminishes the amount of UV rays, protecting furniture, rugs and artwork from fading. With screened security doors front and back already in place to provide cross-ventilation, Wanda chose to replace two of the villa’s most prominent triple-paned slider windows with picture windows. The difference is dramatic. Without the prominent black T-frame of the former window and no longer the need for sunscreens, the new windows have brought the outdoors in.
With the windows addressed, Wanda turned her attention to the mismatched flooring. Wanting something that would be both easy care and softer underfoot, she selected a luxury plank vinyl from the COREtec line of WPC (Wood Polymer Composite.) The light neutral shade of “Calypso Oak,” brightens the space and works well with other wood tones of her cabinetry and furniture. Wanda said, “my guests always want to reach down and touch the floors because they can’t believe they’re not real wood!” Luxury vinyl has the added benefit over wood plank ceramic with no grout to clean, and lower cost and greater water-resiliency over hardwood, along with little maintenance beyond sweeping and occasional mopping. Although she went to the trouble of storing her furniture temporarily and moving in with a friend for three weeks, she considered it “so worth it!”
While the contractors were at work demolishing the old tile and laying the new vinyl, Wanda had new baseboard installed to replace the former window trim style and repainted the bright yellow interior walls in a soft ivory with white ceilings, base, doors and trim. The resulting calm creamy walls provide a neutral backdrop for Wanda’s colorful art collection. A fan of baths over showers, Wanda also had the guest bath/shower enclosure replaced, adding a lovely jeweled band of mixed glass and metallic tiles to the shower wall.
Home show attendees were amazed at the spacious feel of the villa. While she anticipated the attention given the new windows and flooring, Wanda was amused at the interest in both her electric fireplace: “it’s just a hang-on-the-wall type that I picked up at an estate sale;” and her sand collection: “I finally made a sign for it, because people kept asking why I had spices in my office,” said Wanda of her large collection of sand collected from national and international treks stored in vintage moss green-lidded McCormick spice jars.
In the end, the villa’s remodeling has not only made the home a more pleasant space to reside, she figures that the renovations are a wise investment given that the first of two new phases of HOA 2 villas are nearly sold-out with units starting, on average, in the mid-300s. While originally looking for a nice, comfortable, budget-friendly home for a single woman who travels a lot—in hindsight, the townhome living of the villas was the perfect retirement solution for Wanda Ross.
The 3rd annual SaddleBrooke Remodeled Home Tour will be held April 4, 2020. Funds raised will help SaddleBrooke Community Outreach provide food, clothing and educational opportunities for children is local communities. The SBCO Special Events Committee is currently seeking homeowners who would like to have their homes showcased in the 2020 tour, along with volunteers who can serve as docents in the tour homes. If you would like to participate, please email Trish Parker at patti.parker@gmail.com or Beth Fedor at beth@makeyourmovematter.com.