When Bonnie and Steve Lorenz moved from Washington to SaddleBrooke six-years-ago, their new home wish list items included a lot with no homes behind, space for a workshop for Steve—a retired vocational ed teacher and pilot, and room for Bonnie— a retired trauma care nurse, to develop her new avocation for quilting. While their wish list did not include burnt orange laminate counters, worn carpet and the dim lighting of a standard production home, the Silverton tucked away against the desert hillside on Whispering Tree Lane ticked a great number of boxes for the couple.
Primarily and prominently stood the workshop Steve desired. Elevation C of the Silverton model adds the distinctive “bell tower” porte cochère connected golf car garage with man-cave or she-shack appeal. The woodworking retreat also provides its owner an inspiring mountain view through two south-facing arched windows. For Bonnie, there was space to pursue her quilting and welcome guests with both a den and second bedroom on the opposite side of the master bedroom wing. For both, there was plenty of private patio space front and back to enjoy nature and views of serene hills and the spectacular Catalina Mountains.
With plenty of can-do spirit and DIY skills, the Lorenzes had built their former home in Randle, Washington largely themselves, attaching the structure to an existing airplane hangar. Newly retired to Arizona, the couple had little desire for another DIY project. Hiring several local contractors, the Lorenzes embarked on a number of home improvement projects over the course of several years. The result lends the property custom built appeal.
Focusing first on the interior, a master electrician wired and installed new recessed lighting in the home’s living room, family room, and master bedroom, along with upgrading many of the home’s lighting fixtures and ceiling fans inside and out, including a new hanging lantern inside the bell tower. The home’s electrical system was upgraded to accommodate for Steve’s woodworking and the couple’s RVing lifestyle.
The kitchen was renovated and updated with beautiful new granite countertops featuring a full slab granite backsplash with a new black granite composite sink and Grohe faucet that beautifully complement the new suite of black stainless steel GE Profile appliances and the existing cinnamon-stained cabinetry. The contractor plumbed a gas line to accommodate for a new gas range with griddle that Bonnie’s inner chef desired.
The Lorenzes relied on the skills of an interior designer to choose new flooring and finishes that were installed by a contractor. Carpeting in the bedrooms and den was replaced with a new wood-look ceramic plank tile and walls were painted in a pleasing palette of soft contemporary desert hues. The master bath was remodeled with the installation of a handsome new executive height dual sink vanity topped with a dramatic leathered granite and a new tiled doorless walk-in shower with a built-in niche, accented with a pebble floor that flows to a band on the wall behind the shower’s new plumbing fixtures.
Outside, the couple hired a masonry company to raise the west-side wall of the property, add a gate to enclose the space for their Decker hunting terrier Jiggs and Bella, and install the property’s crowning gem curb appeal upgrade—the stunning new paver driveway and front patio. The durable interlocking concrete pavers harmonize beautifully with the tones of the home’s updated exterior paint scheme with contrasting dark brown garage doors, and terracotta-colored barrel tile roof. In the back yard, the addition of a powder coated aluminum pergola provides pleasant, dappled shade to the extended patio and enhances the view from the dining room’s picture windows.
While Steve and Bonnie have enjoyed their time and activities with friends and neighbors in SaddleBrooke, proximity to their four children and five grandchildren is now drawing them back to Washington. Undoubtedly, they leave behind a much-improved property for the next owners, as well as inspiration for others to elevate their assembly-line property to a unique, stylish abode, while increasing property value.
MARK YOUR CALENDAR! SaddleBrooke and SB Ranch residents are invited to the third annual SaddleBrooke Remodeled Home Tour on Saturday, November 13. Due to popular demand, there will be two tours: a morning tour from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and an afternoon tour from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Proceeds help SaddleBrooke Community Outreach provide food, clothing and educational opportunities for children is local communities. Tickets go on sale Monday, October 11, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the SBCO office in Suite L in the Minit Market Plaza.