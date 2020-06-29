Like the artist who paints to bring her own creative vision to life on canvas, Remodeling Contractor Debbie Marshall Donahue, owner of Principled Properties LLC, buys humdrum homes that inspire her creatively. “I look for homes that have been extremely well taken care of; they just need a face lift,” explains Debbie. “Oh, and I always buy houses with views!” Unlike the remodeler hired to execute the homeowner’s mental picture of the home they desire, Debbie works for herself. Each home that she buys, renovates and sells is another blank canvas where she delights in beautifying and improving a home’s floor plan and flow, freed from the constraints of a commissioned client.
Begun as a hobby when the former counselor/educator and her first husband remodeled an old North Carolina farmhouse over the course of a decade, flipping homes evolved from avocation to career. Usually, Debbie’s homes sell through word of mouth before she can market them. Currently, her latest SaddleBrooke project, the ninth home she’s renovated in the community, is once again on the market. Completed in 2018, the two bedroom, two-and-a-half bath, plus den home, bears little resemblance to the original Robson floor plan.
Opening the front door of the home, one is hard pressed to identify the great-room space that opens from the foyer as a Madera floor plan. Gone are the partition walls that once compartmentalized the living space into a formal living and dining space and separate family room off the kitchen. Also absent is the dated plate glass mirrored bar across from the powder room. Working with construction contractor Salvador Macias and crew, Debbie had the non-load bearing walls removed. What remains is flexible-use great room that lives much larger with east-facing picture windows and a slider which fill the home with light and provide a panoramic mountain view.
While the view is captivating, the great room finishes are just as eye catching. Overhead, handsome chestnut-stained pecan-look wood beams span the shortest dimension of the room, mimicking exposed joists above and leading the eyes directly from the front door to views of the lush yard and mountains beyond. Dated carpet and a runway of peachy tile was replaced with a natural looking brown and beige wood plank porcelain tile and new baseboards were added. Running perpendicular to the ceiling beams, along the length of the longest wall, the wood-look flooring draws the eye to two feature walls on either end; a charming shiplap wall to the north and a handsome floor-to-ceiling stacked stone fireplace on the opposite side. Debbie ensured that both ends were wired for an HD television to suit a future homeowner’s needs. Just off the kitchen, the sleek fireplace wall replaced the former bulky built-in entertainment wall, designed for old CRT TVs.
Open to the living space, the kitchen update is smart and glamorous. Flow is greatly improved by the removal of the former cooktop counter and awkward overhanging cabinetry, the dated bar and the laundry room. Removing the cramped pass-through laundry room and shifting the oven cabinetry wall into space once occupied by the bar hallway, allowed for the addition of a large pantry and vastly improved light and flow from the kitchen to the expanded breakfast nook. Repurposing existing kitchen cabinetry, Debbie customized these with additional crown molding and an oil-based white paint, to which she lightly applied a subtle gray glaze which lends depth and warmth. An expansive contrasting dark slate kitchen island was added to house the new ceramic glass cooktop, allowing the cook to admire the view, and providing counter-height seating. New Bianco Romano countertops, a white granite with soft movement, quartz crystals and pops of garnet, are accented by a backsplash of shimmering pewter 2 x 2 ceramic tiles that extend to the ceiling. Along with new stainless appliances, the finishes all blend beautifully with sophisticated sparkle for a kitchen that is both trendy and timeless.
The home’s three bathrooms all received spa-quality makeovers. Debbie had the powder room rebuilt and shifted closer to the front door; it now opens adjacent to the foyer. A stacked stone feature wall adds a dramatic backdrop for the quartz counter sink cabinet with brushed nickel ribbon faucet topped with a striking round wood and metallic mirror. Utilizing the same Bianco Romano granite and cabinet refinishing, the counters were effectively raised to executive height by the addition of white ceramic vessel sinks in both the master and second bath. Dated plate glass mirrors were replaced with beautifully framed mirrors.
White ceramic tile that mimics Carrara marble forms the backdrop for both the second bath’s tub and shower wall surround and the striking new master walk-in shower with pebble flooring and dual showerheads which occupies the space formerly dominated by a garden tub. Debbie cleverly redesigned the sunken shower space to house both a linen closet which open to the master bath and a stackable washer and dryer on the opposite side. With laundry locations trending closer to the master closet, she also sought to overcome the awkward clutter-collecting counter and cabinetry outside the master bedroom entryway. By changing the master’s entry from a double to single doorway and closing the washer and dryer and hall cabinetry behind bifold doors, she effectively streamlined the hallway which extends past the open den to the second bedroom to a more aesthetically pleasing uniform width.
The present owners, who purchased the home from Debbie, have further enhanced the property. On the inside, upgrades include new HVAC, new blinds, new stackable washer and dryer and new carpet and fan in the master bedroom. In front, curb appeal was increased with a brick paver extension to the driveway for golf cart access. On the back patio and back yard, upgrades have put the home’s exterior on par with its elegant interior. New irrigated landscaping includes a swath of verdant turf that undulates alongside extensive flagstone patios and a recently renovated waterfall. In addition, the owners invested in four motorized shades that block glare without sacrificing view, and when closed, provide a cozy Arizona room space. Additionally, the property boasts a new spa that is cleverly sunken into a lower level for greater privacy and aesthetics.
Presently working on the construction of her Park City, Utah home, snowbird Debbie plans on returning to SaddleBrooke in the fall with her husband, Hugh Donahue. Together, they look forward to completing her vision for the expansion and updating of their Sonora floor plan. With plans for an addition that will make the property a double master, she also has another laundry room relocation up her sleeve! Meanwhile, if it’s not already under contract, her Madera masterpiece on Mashie Drive is ready for a new owner to enjoy.
