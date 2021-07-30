Kim James and David Wade have come together in SaddleBrooke. After finding each other and starting their relationship from a distance – they are thrilled to be together here in their beautiful SaddleBrooke home. Until this last year, Kim was living in Boise, Idaho and David was living in Portland Oregon. Now the distance is gone, and they are enjoying life under one roof!
How did you find SaddleBrooke?
Kim had been to SaddleBrooke many times over the last decade visiting her sister and brother-in-law, Carol “CJ” and Kenlon Johnson. She would take advantage of her frequent business trips to Phoenix and tag on a weekend here in SaddleBrooke before heading back to Boise. Kim said, “I was totally shocked at how much I loved this desert environment having lived in the green landscape that surrounded us in Idaho.” As Kim and David started thinking about eliminating the distance in their relationship, David was ready to leave Portland and move to Boise. And when COVID-19 canceled their trip to Cabo, Kim suggested SaddleBrooke for a visit – and also to check out the possibility of making Tucson their new home together. David describes his reaction, “When we drove up along the Santa Catalinas it was beautiful. And then we came over the hill into SaddleBrooke – oh my gosh, it is like a hidden oasis – green fairways, mountains, cactus, WOW!”
What keeps you busy here?
David is semi-retired and has quickly jumped into a fabulous routine that includes pool time, golf, and helping make Kim’s life a little easier. Kim is still working a full-time job. On any given week-day, she can be found at her desk on conference calls with her clients. Kim has worked remotely for over six-years, and one of the changes she is enjoying based on the pandemic is the reduction in business travel. Kim used to travel every couple weeks visiting clients. Now very few business trips are expected which has allowed Kim and David to enjoy afternoons and evenings on their back patio watching the beautiful Catalina Mountains turn pink!
How have you been meeting people?
Kim and David live in Unit 8 and have been getting to know neighbors through unit gatherings. “Our neighbors Bob and Louise Sample, who live next door have been very welcoming, friendly and helpful. We’ve gone out to dinner with them, they’ve helped take care of plants when we were gone—they are wonderful neighbors.” David has joined a couple golf groups and he can be found making new friends on the course or the SaddleBrooke driving range. “The genuine openness of the people here in SaddleBrooke – very willing to introduce you to others, has made it easier for me to open up,” offered David. Often Kim and David can be found enjoying a lunch at the Road Runner Grill. They are easy to spot – smiling and laughing and enjoying their life together here in SaddleBrooke!
Have there been any surprises?
When first driving up to what is now their home, they didn’t think too much from the street. But once they walked in the front door and looked through to the view out back David said, “Now I’m home!” Captured by the beautiful view, Kim added, “I’m amazed – our patio feels like a resort – it is a ‘pinch me’ moment every day!” They enjoy watching the variety of animals all around our community.
Any adventures to share?
Going out and exploring new places has been a lot of fun for Kim and David. They love Tohono Chul – the desert gardens, and the Bistro. The Saturday market near Ina and Campbell has great food and shopping which they have experienced several times. And in addition, they’ve ventured up to Mount Lemon, over to Dove Mountain and even checked out the Bocce Ball group in SaddleBrooke.
How about wildlife?
During David’s first visit here with Kim, while playing golf with Kenlon and CJ they encountered a bobcat and her two juveniles on the fairway about 40-yards away! It was almost like the tour guides had arranged the wildlife visit. “The bobcat, the deer, the coyotes and even the free-range cows – the wildlife was not what I expected in the desert,” said David. Kim added, “I have seen the javalina, and also a huge owl. I was shocked at how big it was!”
How about a favorite meal?
“David is a really good cook,” says Kim, “he’s a grill master— grilled romaine is his signature dish.” David tends to fix dinner during the week since Kim is working full time. And on the weekends, Kim returns the favor. They enjoy making personal pizzas and grilling just about anything. Kim has introduced David to bacon popcorn. What – bacon popcorn? Yes, a combination you might not expect—but a special treat!
What about travels – past and future?
Kim and David recently experienced Saint Maarten with very dear friends from Boise. The four couples snorkeled, rode two-person zodiacs, and did the zip line! One of the most amazing evenings was when they when to a nearby island and picked out four-pound lobsters that the chef prepared for their dinners. “They were so big – our entire group of eight adults was fed with just two lobsters!” said Kim.
In August, they will be enjoying time at Redfish Lake in the Sawtooth Mountains in Idaho where Kim’s son will be getting married!
And now their “rapid fire” choices:
Snowbird or full-time? Full time.
Salsa or Guacamole? Guacamole first, then Salsa (David). Salsa, then guac! (Kim)
Taco or Burrito? Taco (Kim). Burrito (David).
Appetizer or Dessert? Appetizer (Kim). BOTH (David).
Cable or Satellite or streaming? Cable – but they are interested in streaming!
Deer or Coyote? Deer (Kim). Coyote (David).
Hawk or hummingbird? Hummingbirds and Arizona Cardinals (Kim). Hawks and Falcons (David).
Saguaro or Ocotillo? Saguaro.
Kim and David found their new home in unit 8 – they purchased a Madera floor plan with an expanded family room and pool. When asked what captured them about the house: “The view and the pool!” said Kim. They are thoroughly enjoying time in the pool by the waterfall watching the sunsets light up the mountains! Kim and David have been making small changes to their home so far with plans to upgrade the guest bath in the near future.
“Key to making the decision – our realtor provided information prior to our visit, we had seen what was out there, and we even visited different communities. So, we felt comfortable making our decision quickly. There hasn’t been a second of buyer’s remorse,” they both agreed. It is critical that you and your agent work well together. Communication, managing expectations and responsiveness are critical!
