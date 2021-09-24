Long-Term SaddleBrooke Resident Makes a Transition!
This column typically introduces you to one of our newer SaddleBrooke residents. However, this month I thought it would be nice to pay tribute to a resident that has been a part of the fabric of our community for many years— yet has decided it was time to make a change.
28 Great Years in SaddleBrooke – and Going Strong!
Sheila Abraham has been a resident of SaddleBrooke for many, many years! I’m fortunate in that Sheila has been my next door neighbor since we bought our house on Cleek Drive in Unit 11. At 90+ years old, this year, Sheila and her family decided that living independently in a single-family home was a bit more challenging than needed at this point in her life.
One of Sheila’s daughters and husband, Nancie and Bill Keener, live here in the community. They have been a wonderful support for Sheila over the years. Any given week Nancie and Bill would be over for gatherings, bringing dinner or here to help fix just about anything.
Sheila has been an avid member and evangelist of the benefits of Senior Village. She often talked about the Senior Village gatherings where they would sing songs and play games. She thoroughly enjoyed the social opportunities that Senior Village offers to our residents who are so gracefully able to age in place. Thanks to all those in our community who make Senior Village possible by volunteering their time and donating in support of the organization.
Mime, Patriot, and Social Butterfly
Sheila has also been a long-time member of the SaddleBrooke One Sputters— a women’s putting group. She has always been ready to participate and enjoyed the camaraderie of the group. “Sheila is known for her cleverly decorated hats,” said Jan Deere, neighbor and fellow Sputters member. Whether a holiday gathering, unit party or sputters – Sheila could be found enjoying the social community provided here in SaddleBrooke. She was not afraid to dress up— like the picture of her dressed as a mime for our Unit 11 Halloween Party a few years ago or her Fourth of July watermelon salad and attire. “Sheila loved Unit 11 and the unit parties. She had videos and notes to remember the great times from the early years,” offered Jan. Having a mix of ages within our SaddleBrooke residents is one of the blessings of this community.
My husband and I enjoyed the occasional call from Sheila – “Mark, can you help me get my turkey out of the oven?” she asked, explaining of her limitations based on an old injury. He also had the opportunity to help her adjust her apple peeler! Sheila kept very busy. Any interaction would make you smile— a truly special neighbor.
Sheila hosted a group of neighborhood gals for brunch to kick off the new year. Lisa Urban remembers, “What a fun event! After we ate, we went around the table and spoke about how we met our significant other. It was her way of really getting to know each of us on a personal level. She is one of a kind!”
It was with mixed feelings this spring that I helped Sheila put her house on the market. And we found our new neighbor— but it will always be Sheila’s house. It was an honor to help Sheila and her family through the real estate process. It can’t be easy to make a big change like that— but there comes a time when having regular support for daily activities is a safer option. So it is with mixed emotions that we say— Best wishes in your new home, Sheila! Your smile, laughter and fun-loving spirit is already missed in Unit 11. But we know your family in Chicago deserves to have you nearby.
Whether you are thinking about buying or selling, be sure to connect with a local REALTOR® to help you navigate the process— preparing the home to sell, establishing an accurate market value, and getting timely information about listings on the market.
You can reach Helen by emailing helen@theIDEALhabitat.com or calling (303) 902-6633. Her website is HelenG.LongRealty.com.