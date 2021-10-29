Moving within SaddleBrooke
This month we are highlighting one of our neighbors who has decided to right-size her home here in SaddleBrooke. Sharon Bornstein had been living in unit 8 and recently decided she would prefer the ease and comfort of living in a villa.
We could fondly call Sharon a boomerang – as she previously lived in SaddleBrooke, moved away and has returned to our wonderful community. Originally Sharon lived in a villa for eight-years. And for personal reasons, she moved down to Tucson to be near family. However, over time Sharon realized she really missed SaddleBrooke and her life here. Upon returning to SaddleBrooke, she bought a home in unit 8, settled back into the community with her two furry family members – Archie, a Lhasa Apso and Bernie, a Chihuahua, and shares much of her time with her companion Jack Graef.
Right-Sizing Her Home
As many residents do, Sharon decided it was time to right-size her surroundings. That means different things to each of us – it could be transitioning from snow-bird to full-time and wanting more space. On the other hand, it could mean streamlining and down-sizing your home. Sharon was ready to get out of her existing home with a big yard – and get back into the villas – a home that better suits her needs. Sharon is now happily a part of unit 35.
Getting Settled
Sharon has enjoyed getting settled into her new home. Her boys - Archie and Bernie – keep her company. They are often found at her feet in their beds or next to her on the couch. Pets can be wonderful companions especially for those living alone – providing ‘conversation’ and joy throughout the day . Who doesn’t talk to their pets? I talk to George – my orange tabby – all the time. Sharon also watches for the neighborhood wildlife, “I saw a deer – it was running through the back – it was just a baby. And I love owls – I hear them, but I have not seen one.”
In her first weeks in the villa, Sharon has already met some of her neighbors. “Jack was digging in the ground to hang a wind chime – and my neighbor out back said she loves the sound it makes.” And the next-door neighbor welcomed Sharon with wine – very thoughtful and much appreciated. She is thrilled to be back in the villas and enjoys the wonderful neighborhood.
As for the inside, Sharon reflects “I love everything in this house, especially the Arizona room out back and the computer room near the kitchen.” The home really was move-in ready. But there is one thing Sharon has done to make it feel like home. She has a special hanging light fixture from a shopping trip with her sister many years ago. They each bought a dining room light and Sharon commented, “Each place that I live, I take it with me.” So recently when helping Sharon get ready to sell her home, she was sure to remove her light fixture. [If you have any favorite fixtures, be sure to address that before selling your home!] Then my husband Mark and her friend Jack were able to hang it over her kitchen table. Home again!
Enjoying Her days
Years-ago, Sharon enjoyed being a part of a book club. One of her favorite books she has now loaned to me is “Wesley the Owl” – The remarkable love story of an owl and his girl by Stacey O’Brien. “I’m reading another book now – “The Shadow of the Wind” by Carlos Luiz Zafon. I love to read,” smiled Sharon.
When not reading, Sharon tries to stay current by watching news shows on TV. And when Jack is over, they might watch a baseball game. Jack is a big baseball fan – his Basset Hounds are named Dodger and Jasper B – for Brooklyn. He’s also involved in the SaddleBrooke softball league and helps at the park. Sharon and Jack are entertained when taking their dogs to explore new surroundings in the parks near Oracle.
It has been a pleasure helping Sharon find her new ideal habitat. She is fortunate to have Jack in her world since she no longer drives. Remember – our Senior Village is a wonderful organization for those that may benefit from a little support or companionship.
Whether you are thinking about buying or selling, be sure to connect with a local REALTOR to help you navigate the process – preparing your home to get top dollar, establishing an accurate market value, and getting timely information about listings on the market and those coming soon.
