Dave and Carol Reece have moved back into SaddleBrooke. You may recognize the name – Dave started working with Robson selling new homes here in SaddleBrooke back in 1988. Carol has been in real estate since 1981 with her own Real Estate Brokerage for many years. And they’ve been connected to SaddleBrooke ever since.

After living in the foothills and driving to SaddleBrooke daily, Dave and Carol bought a home near SaddleBrooke on Edwin Road. They remodeled it and lived in it for several years – later renting it when they moved into The Preserve in 2006. After 17-years of selling new homes for Robson, in 2008 at the age of 62, Dave decided to retire.

Following a wonderful retirement party, it didn’t take Dave long to realize he wasn’t quite ready – he really just needed a bit of a change. SaddleBrooke was now 20-years-old and Robson decided to get into the resale of homes – opening Sunbird Homes Real Estate Brokerage in the Minit Market center. Dave had found his next calling – he came out of retirement and began working in real estate sales for Sunbird Brokerage.

Around 2009, Dave and Carol decided it was time to sell one of their homes. They put both homes on the market and waited to see which would sell first. When The Preserve home sold, Carol and Dave moved back to their beautifully remodeled home on Edwin Road.

After just a few years in the resale business, Robson closed Sunbird to keep the focus on new construction in SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch. That is when Dave and Carol decided to join Long Realty and continue selling homes together. They’ve enjoyed selling real estate with Long Realty for more than a decade. In addition, they’ve bought and sold vacant land as well as remodeled several homes.

Many years ago, Dave and Carol bought a large parcel of land north on Highway 79 just past the Chapparal Steak House and Park Link Road. Initially, they planned to create an RV storage park on the property. “We decided it would own us. We would have to be there working all the time,” said Dave. They regrouped and developed a new plan – a gated community for custom homes. Dave designed the entry gates, had a surveyor establish the parcels, had contractors develop the gravel roads, and Black Hawk Ranch was established (not to be confused with Black Horse Ranch on Golder Ranch Road). “It is a beautiful piece of the Sonoran Desert – there was something special I felt out there,” said Carol. “We thought about building a home and retiring on Black Hawk Ranch. But we just waited too long.” So, they decided it was time to sell all of the parcels.

Dave and Carol recently decided they were ready to simplify their home maintenance, work less, travel more, and enjoy SaddleBrooke once again. They have recently sold their Edwin Road home and purchased an Estancia floor plan home in Unit 6 in HOA-1. Carol added, “Dave just saw it and said we should buy this house.” They are now in the process of remodeling the home – modifying the layout and updating everything. Dave said, “Remodeling has kind of been a hobby of mine, taking walls out, changing it up – I’ve done several homes over the years.” They felt it had great bones for what they wanted. “We love the view – it is incredible.” They have a licensed contractor doing the heavy lifting to create their new home. Dave smiled, “I’ve designed the remodel – and Carol has approved it.”

Dave and Carol have been married 51-years with three daughters – two in Oro Valley, one in Tucson – and seven grandchildren from eight- years to 21-years-old. Carol loves to cook and bake for family and friends – here and up in the White Mountains. Dave and Carol lit up when describing the social life up there – regular gatherings of potluck dinners, playing games, jamming on the guitar. “It is almost like a mini SaddleBrooke,” said Carol. “Our place has a gazebo, large patio, and a wonderful group of friends and neighbors.” Carol also enjoys the SaddleBrooke jam sessions at Mountain View clubhouse playing guitar once or twice a week. Carol smiled, “The jam sessions provide the opportunity to learn.”

Dave and Carol are working less and enjoying life – back and forth in the White Mountains, remodeling their SaddleBrooke home, and time with family. They also love to travel – New Zealand was one of their favorite travel memories! For their 50th anniversary, they traveled through parts of Canada. And closer to home, they have enjoyed hiking and participating in the putting groups.

I have loved working with Dave and Carol. We first met doing a transaction together on Desert Sun Drive. And from there we established a great working relationship – serving several clients and I also listed and sold their parcels at Black Hawk Ranch. We are happy to have them back in SaddleBrooke. And I can’t wait to see the results of their Estancia remodel.

