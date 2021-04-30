The Taylor's have found their ideal habitat! Lloyd and Sharolyn Taylor are new residents of SaddleBrooke and I had the pleasure of sitting down with them for a chat.
What brought you to SaddleBrooke?
Lloyd and Sharolyn are from Great Falls, Montana and they continue to reside there about six-months out of the year. You see, the snowy Montana winters were getting to be a bit much and so they decided to visit their friends in SaddleBrooke –two different couples— friends from Great Falls who have homes here in SaddleBrooke. “…We were impressed and so we thought we would go to some open houses,” admits Sharolyn.
What keeps you busy here?
Lloyd says, “For me it’s golfing. And I finally have time in retirement to learn to play the piano, which I have always wanted to do.” They also enjoy getting out for daily walks with their dog, Lily, who loves to run through the desert. She has quickly become very aware of the cactus! But when she does get stuck, Sharolyn says, “Lloyd has good calluses on his hands from guitar playing, and he bare-handedly plucks the spines out of Lily!”
Sharolyn enjoys reading a lot and walking with her girlfriend, Sharon, who lives just around the block. She now can take Niko and Tess— her cats— on walks in their harness and baby carriage! In addition, Sharolyn likes to get some exercise swimming— but only when the pool and air is warm enough.
Do you have any favorite movies?
Lloyd and Sharolyn are not real big movie people, but they do like westerns— John Wayne movies. And Lloyd says, “Reading a Louis L’Amour book is like watching a John Wayne movie in the mind.” That paints quite the visual.
What is a favorite recipe or dish?
It is fun to learn about what people’s likes and dislikes, especially when it comes to food. Sharolyn says, “Lloyd loves liver and onions, that would not be my top of mind. Give me a good steak— rare!” And they both really enjoy Mexican food— having a ball here with the many wonderful local Mexican restaurants in Catalina and Oro Valley.
What is one of your favorite travel memories?
Lloyd is one of six of the Taylor brothers, and about 15-years ago the five oldest brothers and their wives took a fabulous three-week vacation in Germany visiting the town where their mother was born. They shared special times touring the country and exploring Berlin where their mother was raised. What a special experience— a family adventure in Germany where it all began for their family.
We had some fun going the “rapid fire” round of choices:
Snowbird or full-time? Snowbirds.
Salsa or Guacamole? Salsa for Sharolyn; Guacamole for Lloyd.
Taco or Tamale? Both agreed – taco!
Coffee or Tea? Coffee for Lloyd; iced tea for Sharolyn.
Appetizer or Dessert? Sharolyn is all about salty appetizers while Lloyd is a fan of desserts.
Dog or Cat? Lloyd says dog, Lily is his hunting dog; Sharolyn says cat, in fact double that, they have two cats— Tess and Niko!
Country or Rock? Country music!
Read or watch TV? Lloyd and Sharolyn both love reading.
Deer or Coyote? Lloyd: coyote; Sharolyn: deer.
Hawk or hummingbird? Sharolyn: hummingbird; Lloyd: Hawk.
Saguaro or Ocotillo? Ocotillo— and boy are they in full bloom right now!
The Taylors found their new home in unit 1— it is a Shawnee floor plan. And when asked what they love most about their new home, they responded, “It’s the big Arizona room, for sure!” When looking for their home, they saw a variety of different floor plans and that helped them quickly determine what would best meet their needs.
