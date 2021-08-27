Suzie Hubbell has found her ideal habitat!
Suzie has decided SaddleBrooke is where she wants to enjoy her retirement and she has found her FOREVER HOME! She comes to us from Orange County, California.
How did you find SaddleBrooke?
Suzie evaluated several homes and communities in the greater Phoenix area but didn’t really know anyone up there. After talking with her dear friend Sylvia Bonesky, she decided to look at our community. “I found SaddleBrooke through Sylvia, my best friend from high school! I knew I wanted to get out of California and retire in Arizona.”
So, the search began. But as many of you know, the inventory of available homes has been lighter than usual. And timing is critical with the high demand in our market. Suzie sold her home in California, put her things in storage and came to SaddleBrooke in the spring to find her new home. This dynamic duo—Suzie and Sylvia—could be found driving the neighborhoods, talking with friends about potential moves, and checking out every new listing that appeared.
After three months of living out of a suitcase, Suzie has moved into her beautiful home here in SaddleBrooke. She is just getting settled and beginning to figure out what retirement will look like. One thing for sure—she couldn’t have gotten to where she is without the love and support of her friend and longtime SaddleBrooke residents Sylvia and “Bones.”
What kept you busy before retiring?
Back in California, Suzie raised three boys who now live in California, Texas and Arkansas. In addition to raising her boys, she cared for her mother for 22-years and worked full time. Suzie owned a beauty supply store and salon where she delivered high quality facials and ran the business. For years, she worked six days a week which was her life—she loved what she did and the many clients that became her friends! Two years ago, she decided it was time to sell the business and retire. Suzie is looking forward to having her sons and their families visit in SaddleBrooke.
How do you think you will spend your time?
Suzie is not sure she will join Sylvia at water aerobics in SaddleBrooke One. “I would like to check into some exercise classes and dance groups. I did jazzercise and Pilates for years.” She also enjoys shopping. “I worked for Nordstrom’s and Bloomingdales. I loved picking out clothes for clients.” Suzie is getting familiar with all that Tucson has to offer – including an introduction to one of our neighborhood favorites—The Goose.
Have there been any surprises?
“There are no streetlights! There are lights everywhere in Orange County. The dark skies were surprising and took some getting used to. I like the mountains, the Catalina mountains!” Suzie seems to be adjusting well—but she did say she is not a big fan of cactus. That could change as she experiences more of our beautiful desert bloom.
Do you have a favorite recipe?
“No, I don’t like to cook! When I was raising the boys, I would put food in the crockpot, so dinner was ready when I got home from work. While caring for my mother—she wouldn’t cook. And now I just tend to fix Lean Cuisine or go to In and Out Burger. I love In and Out Burger!” Suzie has enjoyed being Sylvia’s sidekick for the past couple months. They regularly shop at a variety of grocery stores so Sylvia can cook meals for the three of them. What a treat!
What is your family heritage?
Suzie’s father was a Navy translator in Spain. His parents come from Spain and that is also where he met Suzie’s mother. Ironically her family comes from The Basque Country of Spain, the same region that Sylvia’s family originated. These two share a special bond—soul sisters—if not related by blood!
And now Suzie’s “rapid fire” choices:
Snowbird or full-time? Full time.
Salsa or Guacamole? Guacamole – no question!
Taco or Burrito? Crunchy Taco.
Appetizer or Dessert? Dessert – definitely dessert – chocolate eclairs.
Read or watch TV? TV – Hallmark movies!
Deer or Coyote? Deer.
Hawk or hummingbird? Hummingbird.
Saguaro or Ocotillo? I really don’t like cactus!
Suzie owns a villa in unit 35 of HOA-2. She purchased a beautiful Naples open floorplan with tons of light and ceramic tile throughout. Sylvia said, “Suzie, let’s just go and check out the villas again.” As they drove through the villas, Suzie said, “God is going to find me my house.” And as Suzie and Sylvia drove around the corner, I (Helen) was walking out of my new listing. I said, “Gals – it’s gorgeous inside!” and stopped to visit with them. You see, I had previously shown them a few other homes. “It was meant to be,” said Suzie. “This is perfect.”
Whether you are thinking about buying or selling, be sure to connect with a local REALTOR to help you navigate the process—preparing the home to sell, establishing an accurate market value, and getting timely information about listings on the market.
You can reach Helen at helen@theIDEALhabitat.com or (303) 902-6633. Her website is HelenG.LongRealty.com.