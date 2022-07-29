Cheryl and John Quist come to SaddleBrooke from Minnesota, near Lake Minnetonka where they have lived for many years. They were married in 1978 and have three grown children in their 30’s and six wonderful grandchildren that they enjoy very much. The Quists will be residing in SaddleBrooke part-time, at least for now.

John and Cheryl love the outdoors. Cheryl can be found riding her horse and John enjoys fishing. Around 2000 they started thinking about another property to get away from Minneapolis. In 2002, they bought a property on Lake Vermillion, up near the Canadian border. This is a huge lake – 40-miles long with 365 islands. John and Cheryl bought land that had electricity but no running water, very rustic, and they heated the home with a wood stove. This has become their project and a part-time residence. As they approach retirement (John is still working) this will become their summer residence. A spectacular getaway in the great outdoors.

Knowing that Northern Minnesota would be wonderful in the summer, they decided they should consider another option for the winter months. “We wanted to find a home in a warm place that would suit us year-round. We won’t be able to keep the place in northern Minnesota forever.” Not long ago, they came to Arizona to watch the grandkids for 10 days. Cheryl discovered the warmth was good for her, “I’m running up the steps. There’s something to this desert. I discovered how much better my joints felt.”

Finding SaddleBrooke

Cheryl stopped working about 10-years-ago. They had been living outside Minneapolis and Cheryl was taking care of a 90-acre farm with lots of animals. But that was too much drive time for John – working in twin cities. They had been considering a farm in southeastern Minnesota as a possible retirement option. But they also wanted to come to Arizona and check it out. So, whatever materialized first was going to win. “You get a lot less acreage and a junk house today – for more money in Minnesota! Prices have gone up in SaddleBrooke, but you are buying an experience! Beautiful homes in a community – not so isolated.”

So, they decided to get serious and check out the communities available in southern Arizona. Their neighbors in Minnesota have a winter home in Green Valley. Cheryl and John came out in April to look at all the surrounding communities. They had ruled out the Phoenix area – but decided to investigate Quail Creek and the Green Valley area, SaddleBrooke Ranch, and SaddleBrooke. As they evaluated the communities, they pretty quickly settled on the fact that SaddleBrooke offered slightly lower temperatures and mountains that are right there.

When they came to visit, they reached out to a friend, former co-worker of John’s, Lori Stegink. “Lori was very helpful showing us around SaddleBrooke, sharing all kinds of information about the golf courses and other activities.”

Interests and Activities

John likes to golf—he is good at it but has not had that much opportunity to play in recent years. John is a civil engineer and has worked for a consulting firm most of his career –45-years. Most recently, John’s been responsible for acquiring new companies to bring in under their umbrella. Cheryl says, “He is good at golf and is amazed when he plays well since he hasn’t played much in the recent years.”

Cheryl wants to take up pickleball and golf, too. She had surgery on her hand and has some challenges with her grip. She really likes Pickleball after taking an introductory class. In addition, Cheryl is interested in bringing her horse out to Arizona. “John laughs at that idea – but I’m serious.” There is plenty of good riding in the Tucson area, that’s for sure. Cheryl also has an interest in art – painting and drawing – and woodworking or wood carving.

Pets

Cheryl and John have two corgi dogs – Clover and Blossom. And Cheryl’s horse is named Brisa which means Breeze. Cheryl and her daughter have Peruvian horses. They have a very special way of going, very artistic to watch, and when they go fast there is no bounce, they glide along smoother than a typical quarter horse.

Getting Settled

It didn’t take long… Cheryl and John found their SaddleBrooke home. We looked at many different possibilities, but this home grabbed them. It has wonderful mountain views from the front patio and the kitchen eating area. They found a Laredo floor plan that needed a bit of updating, which they have already begun tackling. After closing on the purchase, Cheryl came back and started painting the inside and working with contractors to get the flooring the way they wanted it. “I’ve already had my first Unit 29 happy hour in a beautifully remodeled home. I got to meet some neighbors—everyone was wonderful,” commented Cheryl. And they have already had a bobcat in the backyard laying down in the sunshine. Cheryl and John look forward to spending time here in SaddleBrooke. It won’t be long, and John will be retired and able to spend more time golfing!

