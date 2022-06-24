Next Generation Additions

We have another “Next Gen” addition to SaddleBrooke – Jill Miller and Michael Yei (pronounced: Yay). I am very fortunate getting to work with many of our residents – helping their friends and families as they decide to look for a home in SaddleBrooke. Jill Miller and Michael Yei are some of our most recent additions.

Jill and Michael have been coming to SaddleBrooke for years visiting Jill’s parents – Bill and Connie Miller. Bill and Connie have lived here for 20-years – enjoying golf, social gatherings, and all that the community has to offer.

Jill and Michael have been married for 28-years living in Salt Lake City. They know what it is like to be attached to a great community. They have enjoyed living in the same house all their married life in a wonderful neighborhood near the University of Utah.

Family

Jill and Michael have a four-legged family member named Peach. Peach is the fourth Blood Hound in the Miller Yei family. And she has it pretty darn good! Whether planning a vacation, scheduling travel, or merely organizing the daily routine – Peach is their top priority. “Everything in our life revolves around the dog. We take her on most trips with us,” said Michael.

Peach is a lucky dog. She was a rescue – having been found on a freeway in Reno, made her way through several shelters, and ultimately Jill adopted her from a Blood Hound Rescue in Sacramento. And it sounds like Peach may have also rescued Jill and Michael, as they had recently lost their previous Blood Hounds. It was a win – win!

Interesting Paths

Like so many of us, our paths have been influenced by our surroundings, taking turns we could not have predicted. Jill and Michael are great examples of this. Jill’s career was largely defined by her time working for the Sundance Institute in Park City, Utah for 22-years. She started working for Sundance while in college and returned each year to work the Film Festival after having moved away. Jill moved back to Salt Lake City and ultimately became the Managing Director of the Sundance Institute. Just a few years ago, she decided it was time for a change. Now Jill works for Salt Lake County as an Associate Deputy Mayor.

Michael’s path has been a bit more winding. He was raised around his uncle’s Japanese restaurant and Michael continued in the restaurant business as a young adult. He grinned, “I’ve kind of reinvented myself over the years. I grew up in the restaurant business. But once Jill and I were married – we learned quickly that was not going to work – the hours can be challenging.” Michael decided to go back and get his teaching certificate which he used teaching history, philosophy, and religion at a prep school in the Salt Lake area. Teaching was wonderful, yet his business mindset was ever-present. It didn’t take the administrators long to discover Michael’s value in helping run the school. He quickly became Assistant Principal and found himself in that role for 10-years.

Michael’s next chapter took him to Timbuktu… literally. He worked from Salt Lake for an organization in Mali, West Africa. He would travel there focused on health, education, and economic development for 25 very remote villages. This sparked Michael’s interest in international development which he then parlayed into his next role in global outreach with the Moran Eye Center at the University of Utah. For eight-years, Michael led their efforts to establish eye surgery capacities in some of the blindest places in the world. “In the Sudan – practically one out of 10 people were found to be unnecessarily blind due to cataracts,” said Michael.

Why SaddleBrooke—Why Now?

Many people would agree that COVID has opened opportunities for more remote working. This is true for both of them. Michael smiled, “I’ve been trying to retire.” Jill chimed in, “He took a self-declared 16-month hiatus.” Today, both are still employed – yet they can work remotely now – Jill as Associate Deputy Mayor in Salt Lake and Michael in emergency management logistics for Salt Lake County.

Jill offered, “Over the years we would come to visit my parents. It was so peaceful and beautiful. We love the desert.” Jill decided it was time to look for a house in SaddleBrooke. That way they could have their own place to work remotely, while spending more time with her parents.

Jill found a two-bedroom Topaz in Unit 12 with a big yard for Peach, great mountain views just down the road from her folks. After closing on their purchase, they came to town and Michael said, “I think this house might be too big for us!” Jill laughed, “Two bathrooms – it is a complete game changer.” They have enjoyed their small homes in Salt Lake and Torrey as they spend most of their time outside – biking, cross country skiing, hiking – and here in SaddleBrooke there will be more golf and pickleball in their future!

The Lifestyle

Jill and Michael enjoy the active and relaxed lifestyle here in SaddleBrooke. Jill said, “It fits our early to bed, early to rise schedule! We are up around 4 a.m. to get Peach out for a walk and start our day.” They called out the dark skies at night and sound of the birds in the morning as part of the environment they enjoy so much.

