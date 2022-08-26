First Generation SaddleBrooke Residents

Living in SaddleBrooke is like endless summer camp for adults. We get to explore the multitude of interests and activities available while surrounded by others all seeking to enjoy this chapter of our lives. Within our 55+ community we have a wide range of ages and levels of activity.

Most of my articles are about new residents moving into SaddleBrooke. However, this one highlights a few of our first generation SaddleBrooke families. With our community now more than 30-years-old, many of our neighbors have been enjoying this fabulous community for several decades. Some are dealing with difficult transitions – loss of spouses, increased need for support, and other challenges. Here are a few of those stories…

The Housholder & Dean Family

Van Housholder bought a lot in Unit 2 in 1988. He had his home built by Robson and he lived in that home until just a few years ago. Van was clearly one of our first generation SaddleBrooke residents. His sister Pat Dean also moved into SaddleBrooke – she lived in Unit 4 until 2021. For more than 30-years, they called SaddleBrooke home. They enjoyed this wonderful community together—taking care of one another. As their nephew Dave described to me, “When Van’s house needed a new HVAC unit, Van had his replaced and made sure that Pat did the same.” What a great big brother!

They were both in their late 90’s when everyone realized they needed a bit more support. It was time for them to move back to California. Van and Pat moved into an assisted living facility together—not far from Dave and several generations of family members.

When Dave and I connected, he and his wife had started gathering Van’s important family possessions. Dave was trying to determine exactly how to handle the many details that go with selling a home—remotely. It was a pleasure working with Dave to help him determine the best course of action in sorting, emptying, preparing, and selling Van’s home. In doing so, I got a glimpse into Van’s interests— he had a workbench in the garage and must have spent hours putzing with watches, electronics and other mechanical things! With the many interesting items left behind, the family invited the neighbors to come select one of Van’s treasures to enjoy as their own.

The Jacob Family

One open house afternoon, I had the pleasure of meeting a brother and sister—Steve and Cathy—here visiting their mother, Betty Jacob. We struck up a conversation—Steve and Cathy were looking for various options based on the changing heath of their mother. They were in from out of town wanting to spend time with their mother yet needing to identify resources for the many challenges ahead: in-home healthcare, a potential move, and eventually selling mom’s home. I felt fortunate that I was in a position to help by sharing ideas and resources to address their various needs. It wasn’t long before Steve and Cathy were working through the details of selling their family’s home. It was a difficult decision—they had loved coming to visit their parents in SaddleBrooke for many years. The Jacobs had bought their home in Unit 8 in 1996. I have a feeling that Steve may still find himself here in SaddleBrooke one day.

Steve and Cathy packed a van filled with family possessions to share with their kids back in Wisconsin. One thing that Steve really wanted to keep just would not fit—Senior Frog—picture a multi-colored frog planter with a couple tall Mexican Fence Post cactus! I ended up ‘fostering’ senor frog for about a year until Steve could come back to get him. I’m sure when Steve looks at Senor Frog, he is reminded of the many fond memories their family all shared in SaddleBrooke.

Betty Jacob & Billy Tyre

Years earlier, Betty Jacob had been widowed—and as so often happens here in SaddleBrooke—Betty later found a wonderful companion, Billy Tyre, with whom she shared her days. Betty and Billy were very social—they enjoyed unit parties and Betty loved to golf. I got to know Billy as he was helping take care of the potted plants at Betty’s house.

Later that year, Billy decided it was time to move close to his son in Nevada. Billy was in his 90’s, no longer had his companion, and taking care of his home was becoming more difficult. His son thought it would be best to have him nearby.

As we were getting his house ready to sell, Billy and my husband Mark really connected. When we uncovered something that wasn’t quite right, Billy would say, “Let’s ask Mark! I’m sure he will know what to do.” It was wonderful to see they had sparked this new friendship. As Billy got ready to move, his neighbors and friends threw him a party in the cul de sac. It is such a pleasure seeing the love and support within our community.

It is extremely rewarding to get to know and help our first generation SaddleBrooke residents and their families. This fabulous community has so much to offer, I continue to see more and more second generation family members moving into SaddleBrooke.

Helen Graham is a member of the Long Realty 1926 Circle of Excellence ranking in the top 5 percent of agents nationwide. Whether buying or selling, Helen handles all the details—specializing in fabulous service and happy clients. She lives in SaddleBrooke with her husband Mark. Her father and brother-in-law also reside in the community.

You can reach Helen at Helen@theIDEALhabitat.com or (303) 902-6633. Her website is HelenG.LongRealty.com.