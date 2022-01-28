Some of our newest neighbors are John and Tracey Rathjen (pronounced: Rah Jen) coming to from Oklahoma City. John has spent his entire life in Oklahoma and worked for AT&T for nearly 35-years. Tracey was raised in Kansas City and after college made her way to Oklahoma by way of Dallas and Santa Fe. Tracey worked as a CPA, but preferred the client-facing side of things with an employee benefits consulting firm for over 25-years.
John and Tracey stayed in Oklahoma City after getting married. This allowed them to be nearby for John’s parents in their later years. After providing that support, John suggested doing the same for Tracey’s parents who live in Pebble Creek – another Robson community near Phoenix. So, the search began to find a community within a few hours of her parents. “Santa Fe was a contender – but too far from Tracey’s parents and it has a bit too much winter,” commented John. Last spring, they jumped in their car pulling their camper and headed west to explore Arizona and investigate Tucson.
They looked at a couple communities in downtown Tucson, the Foothills, SaddleBrooke Ranch, SaddleBrooke, and Dove Mountain. Although John was not immediately sold on 55+ Active Adult communities, they both loved the Catalina Mountains and the college town feel of Tucson. As they headed back to Oklahoma, they had a lot to think about!
A few months later, they returned for a ‘Stay and Play’ visit at SaddleBrooke Ranch. This enabled them to experience the lifestyle available in an active adult community. John quickly warmed up to the idea of living in what their daughter Evan Anne suggests, “It is like college for old people – everybody is from different places, they’re all ready to make new friends, and they have a lot of happy hours.” During this visit they went to open houses and talked with a few REALTORS starting the actual buying process.
Keeping Busy
John enjoys pickleball, tennis, and weightlifting. In Oklahoma City, John spent most of his time playing singles tennis four to six days a week. But he quickly realized that doubles pickleball is the perfect activity. He likes the speed of the game. John has also explored the different fitness centers, stating “DesertView is a great fitness center with the most equipment and typically not crowded. And The Preserve fitness is closest to our new home, it is small but very convenient.”
Tracey is playing pickleball almost every day and gets out with John hiking frequently. “So many people have been so wonderful, I’ve been invited to multiple pickleball groups right off the bat.” She is also planning to get back into weightlifting and mahjong. In addition, Tracey and John are considering both the hiking club and astronomy club. “We felt it would be easy to make friends and I’ve been thrilled with how really welcoming people are— neighbors and pickleball players both quickly including us,” commented Tracey.
Hiking
They love to hike and try to pick a new hike every week. They’ve hiked to Flag Mountain here in SaddleBrooke, Honeybee Canyon, and they’ve already hiked The Wave near Paige. “The lucky thing is that we won the lottery the first time we applied,” said John. The Wave is a spectacular sandstone canyon with twists and curves. And most recently they discovered a hike from The Preserve to the Titanic. Tracey says, “Five miles door-to-door— it was beautiful. And there is a huge saguaro out there!”
Travel
John and Tracey recount their travels to China and Africa as some of their favorite memories. “Walking on the Great Wall was crazy awesome! I’m so glad we did it. And my favorite was Africa— we’ll go back,” said Tracey.
Plans for future travel include hiking Macchui Pichu and cruising the Galapagos Islands. After that, they look forward to New Zealand, once they open to visitors.
Finding their Home
They looked at many homes in both SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch. They were looking for beautiful views, space for visiting family and friends, and the house needed to be move-in ready. When asked if they were willing to do some updating, Tracey responded “Nope – that’s not John and me. We don’t do that; we need someone else to have already done that.”
After looking at many homes and seeing how fast the market was moving, they decided to sell their home in Oklahoma City and come back— ready to make a cash offer. They lined up a SaddleBrooke rental for a few months giving them time. And they had faith that, as I often say, “What is supposed to happen – will.” And sure enough, it did. They got into their rental, got busy in the community, and decided to purchase a beautiful Sabino with a casita in unit 42. It was move-in ready and when they saw it for the first time, Tracey looked at John and said, “This is the one!” They loved the layout, the paint colors, and everything was perfect for them to move in just before Christmas.
