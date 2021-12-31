Welcome New Neighbors
How often do you meet someone who has moved NORTH to get to SaddleBrooke? Mike and Patty Holley come to us from Sierra Vista, Arizona near our southern border. They are excited to be settling into their home in unit 31.
Mike is retired military having served in the Army Signal Core— translation— he worked with all the new communication technology for the military. Throughout Mike’s career they lived in many different places including Leavenworth, Kansas, and Stuttgart, Germany three different times. As you might expect, a military spouse’s career must be flexible. Patty was a math and reading teacher— but each time they moved, she needed to get a teaching certificate. “At one time, I had five different teaching certificates— including one in Germany,” said Patty. Thank you both for your service to our country and our kids!
After Mike completed his active duty, he did contract work for the military taking them to Sierra Vista in 2005. Searching for a home, they experienced a very strong real estate market— much like this past year in SaddleBrooke. “Inventory was scarce, and prices were increasing more than $10,000 in a weekend. With little to choose from, we became some of the youngest residents in Winterhaven, a small active adult community,” offered Mike.
Getting to SaddleBrooke
Mike and Patty have good friends here— Walter and ‘B’ Fritz. Their friendship started while living in Stuttgart where Walter and Mike coached the high school boy’s and girl’s tennis teams. They have maintained their friendship living less than two-hours apart in Arizona.
Approaching retirement, Mike had taken note of all the various amenities in SaddleBrooke from their conversations with Walter and B. Ready for a change and excited to embark on this next chapter, the search began for their next home in SaddleBrooke.
Walter and B had been scouting out the market. But similar to back in 2005, houses were going under contract almost immediately. As I began working with Mike and Patty, we moved quickly learning of upcoming inventory. They planned to sell their home and wanted to use their VA loan benefit to purchase this next house. We’ve all heard that cash is king. Mike and Patty experienced this firsthand last summer. So, with daily communication, many video home tours, several trips from Sierra Vista, and trust in the process, Mike and Patty managed to purchase their new home.
Finding their Home
Having lived so many places, I asked if they had a favorite home over the years. Mike responded, “It is all about the friends we made in each community.” And Patty added, “I’ve liked everywhere we’ve lived. When I wasn’t teaching, I was the taxi driver for our kids and found other jobs. At one time in Germany, I sold Persian rugs— getting paid in rugs was wonderful.”
When looking at homes, they had one primary need— a room for THE LONG ARM. Patty has one of the most amazing, computerized quilting machines I’ve ever seen. Patty lit up, “Back in 2000, I took a quilting class in Stuttgart— and I got hooked!” So, they needed a room for Patty’s hobby. “Over the years, I have been a part of many quilting groups, guilds and even worked in a quilting store helping clients select the material for their projects.” Patty has supported many causes including making quilts for foster children. I’m sure once they get settled, she will enjoy checking out the quilting group here in SaddleBrooke.
Family
Mike and Patty raised two children. Their daughter Carrie and son-in-law live in San Diego with their boys. Mike and Patty are excited to maintain a close relationship with their grandsons. Their son, Ryan Keith, lives in Chicago and works as an air traffic controller at O’Hare. It sounds like he enjoys the intensity of one of the busiest airports in the world.
Taz and Gidget are the two dogs that make their house a home. Both dogs are rescues. Taz is an Australian Shepherd, about five-years-old, and Gidget, a long-haired dachshund, cavalier spaniel mix is in her later years. When moving into their new home, the first requirement was raising the wall to ensure Taz would not end up in Janey and Harry’s backyard!
Making it Home
They are making changes inside and out— removing carpet, painting, paver driveway and adding a hot tub out back. “We’ve never moved into a house where we’ve done this much work to the home.” With all this remodeling, I asked what they liked most about this house? Mike immediately laughed, “The offer being accepted!” And Patty liked that the master bath was already remodeled, and the Laredo has the perfect quilting room.
Just weeks after moving, we had promised to take the grandkids for two weeks during their fall break helping their working daughter. “It was tough with the grandkids— I’m not going to lie,” grinned Patty. With no Internet, boxes everywhere, and an open backyard— they went to the zoo, the desert museum, walked every morning, enjoyed the wildlife, and played lots of games.
“We really appreciated that one of our neighbors welcomed us with food. That was very thoughtful,” said Mike.
Enjoying SaddleBrooke
In the past, Mike has been involved in individual sporting activities: golf, tennis, pickleball, bowling— he has a 300 ring! They are looking forward to finding activities they can enjoy together as Mike officially retired about two months ago. Congrats on the retirement and the move!
