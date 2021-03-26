It was my pleasure to share a fun conversation with Dave and Lisa Graff who recently bought a SaddleBrooke home in Unit 21—moving from Unit 9.
We still have a home in Cedarburg, Wisconsin near Milwaukee living six months a year on a 20-acre farm in an 1871 stone farmhouse.
How did you come to choose SaddleBrooke?
Lisa and Dave have lived in Cedarburg, Wisconsin near Milwaukee, and continue to reside there six months out of the year in an 1871 stone farmhouse on 20-acres. Following a hurricane that left their winter home in Puerto Rico without electricity, they decided to vacation in Arizona. They liked what they saw, looked at a few houses, and purchased a home in SaddleBrooke. Lisa says, “…it just felt different…it felt right…and it was a great decision!”
What keeps you busy here?
Both agree that it’s golf and cooking. Dave explains, “The reason we’re here is because we both love golf – and have wonderful friends who like to golf. And I like just fixin’ and putterin’ around the house. It’s makes for a pretty cool day, actually.”
What is a favorite recipe or dish?
Lisa explains they have a big garden in Wisconsin and grow Chard. Last summer Lisa resurrected a Chard Lasagna recipe they ate once a week all summer. Dave loves his Amazing Chicken. He says it has a special taste with the precise amount of brown sugar in the marinade. And, that the only other thing amazing is that it takes 3 days to clean up because it is messy to cook on the grill!
Under “rapid fire” Lisa and Dave’s answers follow.
- Snowbird or full-time
- Lisa – snowbird
- Dave – full-time, soon!
- Salsa or Guacamole
- Lisa – salsa
- Dave – green salsa
- Taco or Tamale
- Lisa & Dave – taco
- Coffee or Tea
- Lisa – tea
- Dave – coffee
- Appetizer or Dessert
- Lisa & Dave – appetizer
- Basha’s or Safeway
- Lisa & Dave – Basha’s
- Dog or Cat
- Lisa & Dave – dog
- NOTE: Meet Spencer, their Bernedoodle!
- Country or Rock
- Lisa & Dave – country
As we wrapped up the interview, we chatted about their new home. They explained how they love the open feeling in the kitchen and living rooms, which open to beautiful mountain views. When asked what changes they plan to make to their home Dave mentioned he’d like to put a tile floor in the library.
The market is moving quickly, with low inventory levels, along with low interest rates, making it a strong market for both buyers and sellers. If you are thinking of buying or selling—be sure to leverage the knowledge and experience of a local REALTOR to help you navigate the potential of multiple offers, escalation clauses, and appropriate pricing.
Reach out to Helen by email at helen@theIDEALhabitat.com or phone at (303) 902-6633. Her website is HelenG.LongRealty.com.