Having recently been the subject of yard art theft, I can firsthand tell you it is devastating to think it could happen right here in SaddleBrooke.
The large Talavera dog and two smaller ones were not only monetarily valuable, but they also had great sentimental value. Dr. Hector as he was fondly known, represented the Vet who cared for Sadie until we could bring her across the border from Mexico 13-years-ago. The smaller of the two dogs represented Roscoe Brown Man About Town who passed away two-years-ago and the third represented Sadie.
My first reaction was shock and then disappointment, devastation, and a sense of being violated. Why would someone do this???
I immediately called the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office and reported the incident knowing it was a futile attempt at ever getting them back but at least they were made aware while we could not be redeemed, others could possibly be saved from a theft.
I did also notify our local Patrol but was only advised to call the Sheriff’s office…
One of our neighbors had a camera in his window which did pick up some movement late at night, but we were unable to make out the vehicle or occupants.
While we did have cameras, we posted them in our back yard to try and capture where our recent rattlesnake invasion was coming from. The next day, we put them out front only to wake up and find the frogs on our back wall which were secured had also gone missing. I tried a couple of different ones and went back to my “arlo” which is reliable and alerts me to all movement. You can purchase these on Amazon.
I posted on Nextdoor and had a flood of responses including several homeowners who had their driveway lights stolen.
The Deputy I spoke with called me a few days later to let me know they have beefed up surveillance in our area and are keeping a watchful eye out for any suspicious traffic late at night or before dawn.
If you have valuable items not secured to the ground, perhaps you should consider moving them out of potential theft areas. Leave a front light on to illuminate your yard and if you see someone suspicious in the area, call the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office to report the incident at (520) 866-5111.
What may seem irrelevant, could lead to an arrest and hopefully spare someone else from having to deal with the loss and emotion associated with the theft.
Jo Parsons, a Real Estate Concierge is a part of the Make Your Move Matter team.