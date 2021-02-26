I’m always ready for dessert and this recipe I have had and used for a long time. It went around the office (when I was working) and everyone made it for birthdays, anniversaries, special occasions, or just to enjoy someone’s cooking ability. If you don’t have all the ingredients, you may check with a neighbor and share some of them.
Ingredients
- 1 pkg. yellow cake mix
- 1 pkg. vanilla instant pudding (4-serving size)
- 1/2 cup cooking oil
- 4 eggs
- 1/4 cup vodka
- 1/4 cup Galliano
- 3/4 cup orange juice
- Confectioner sugar, sifted
Directions
Mix all ingredients (except sugar) together and beat with a mixer four minutes. Pour into a well-greased and lightly floured Bundt Pan. Bake at 350° for 45 to 50 minutes. When fully cooled, sift the Confectioner sugar on top of the cake.
Note: It is easier to spray “Baker’s Joy” on your pan instead of greasing and flouring separately. The can sprays both ingredients at the same time. You will find it at the grocery store next to “Pam” Cooking Spray.