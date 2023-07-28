As I write this, Phoenix has had 15 days with temperatures reaching or exceeding 110 degrees, and Tucson isn’t far behind. In fact, Hermosillo is worse than Phoenix, and there are few places in the United States where you can escape high temperatures, high humidity or both. With a rainless monsoon so far, what recourse is there for an impatient birder who wants to avoid heat exhaustion or sunstroke? Well, if you live in the Tucson area, you are in luck. We’ve got a nearby escape that will drop your ambient temperature by thirty degrees, keep the humidity reasonable and provide you with a wide range of birds you won’t find down here in the city. Of course, I’m talking about Mt. Lemmon.

You may be surprised to know that Mt. Lemmon is named after a woman, Sara Plummer Lemmon, who climbed the mountain with her new husband and a guide in 1881. Plummer was an unusual lady for the time, and a respected botanist from Maine. She moved to Santa Barbara in 1869 and opened a bookstore that specialized in science (and became Santa Barbara’s first public library). She has been described as “unwed, unreluctant and unrepentant” by Feminist scholar Susan Hallgarth. She moved to Arizona and fell in love with fellow botanist John Lemmon. They climbed the unnamed mountain to find and document new plant species, and their guide, rancher E. O. Stratton of Oracle, was so impressed by her stamina, he named the mountain after her, the first white woman to ascend it.

While toaster oven Phoenix is only 1,086-feet above sea level, five-degree cooler Tucson lies at 2,389-feet and SaddleBrooke, at 3,400-feet, drops those high temperatures another five degrees. By contrast, Mt. Lemmon’s summit, which you can nearly reach by car, sits more than a mile higher than SaddleBrooke, at 9,171-feet. Average high temperatures near the summit for June, July and August, our three hottest months, run 76, 76 and 74 degrees, roughly 30 degrees cooler than Tucson and just a 50 minute, 25-mile drive from the mountain’s base on the scenic Catalina Highway. Remarkably, this short drive also takes you through six life zones, from the lowest Sonoran Desert zone progressively through Semi-Desert Grasslands, Oak Woodland and Chaparral, Pine-Oak Woodland and Ponderosa Pine Forest to the highest zone, Mixed Conifer Forest. Experiencing this range of life zones is the equivalent of driving your car from the Mexican border at Tijuana to Vancouver, British Columbia, more than 1,400-miles.

Register for more free articles. Log in Sign up

As you might imagine, this ecological variation comes with a matching variety of plant, animal and bird life. Saguaros fade into grassland, which changes to chaparral, oak and juniper, morphing into ponderosa pine and finally spruce and fir trees, with a comparable change of mammals, reptiles and birds. Desert birds like Cactus Wrens, Blue Grosbeak and Ash-throated Flycatcher are common in the lower elevations, while increasingly uncommon-to-rare-to absent birds in Tucson are found as you ascend through the life zones. These birds include Cordilleran Flycatcher, Steller’s Jay, Painted Redstart, Yellow-eyed Junco and Red-faced Warbler. We drove up close to the summit on Sunday, June 25, and parked on the wide shoulder. We set up camp chairs and enjoyed a Beyond Bread lunch in the shade for four hours. We had planned to read, but the birds along and down the treed slope falling off the shoulder were too fascinating. A House Wren was singing heartily while feeding chicks in a tree cavity and Warbling Vireos were engaged in a warbling contest. It was 109 degrees when we started up the highway, 75 degrees during our stay and then 109 degrees again when we returned to Tucson six hours later. We so enjoyed this visit we returned for an overnight the following week at the Mt. Lemmon Hotel in Summerhaven. The air was pine-scented and fresh, and a gentle breeze lulled us to sleep on our patio chairs. We opened our windows to get a cross breeze when we went to bed, and we woke at 2 a.m., freezing.

If you have questions or comments about SaddleBrooke’s birds, or to receive emailed information about bird walks led by Bob and Prudy, call (520) 825-9895 or email bobandpru@gmail.com. Previously published articles can be found at birdingthebrookeandbeyond.com.