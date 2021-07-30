Not only does this recipe take less than 30 minutes to prepare, but it can be served for a quick dinner or also as an “after party” breakfast. Leftovers heat in the microwave and sometimes taste even better than the original meal. Try some shredded hash browns on the side! Lots of vitamins and minerals from the spinach; plenty of nutrition from the eggs and meat. Not a lot of pots and pans to clean up afterwards. A busy working woman, or a volunteer, or golfer, can place the spinach in the refrigerator before going out in the morning and it will be thawed when ready to use. Be sure to place on paper towels or in a bowl. Or zap in the microwave to thaw while the meat is cooking. My husband and I love this meal! We have been enjoying it for more than 30-years. And I have started the spinach defrosting because tonight I’ve decided to serve it again; it sounds too good to pass up.
Mediterranean Spinach Salad
(Makes 6 average servings; 4 larger appetites)
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- 1-pound lean ground beef (or turkey)
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 10-ounce package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained
- 1/4 teaspoon dried basil
- 1/4 teaspoon dried marjoram (optional)
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 7 or 8 sliced fresh mushrooms
- 8 large eggs
Process
In a heavy 11- or 12-inch skillet, heat the oil and butter over moderate heat. Swirl to evenly coat the bottom of the pan. Crumble and add the meat; cook 5 to 7 minutes or until browned lightly. Stir occasionally and crumble the meat as it cooks. Add the onion and garlic and cook until onion is tender but not browned, about 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the spinach, basil, marjoram, salt, and pepper. Add the mushrooms.
Drain off any excess fat, if necessary. Beat the eggs in a separate bowl and then add to the meat mixture, stirring over moderate heat for 5-7 min, or until the eggs are set. If you prefer, you can add another egg or two. Serve with ketchup or, even better, your favorite salsa. Sourdough bread (toasted) is an excellent accompaniment.