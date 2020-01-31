Back by popular demand, the Master Gardeners will be offering the six-week class, High Desert Gardening. This will be presented in the MountainView Ballroom at the MountainView Clubhouse, SaddleBrooke, on Wednesday afternoons starting Wednesday, February 26, 2020. It will run for six weeks, each session will last two hours, and registration is required.
This course is designed to help residents resolve basic gardening issues along with gaining new knowledge about gardening in the desert and enhancing your personal landscape. The topics will include Citrus, Interesting Succulents, Container Gardening Large and Small, Your Plants’ Health: Irrigation, Fertilization and Pest Control, Caring for Roses, Planting for Sun and Shade, and Native Plants and Xeriscape.
The cost per person for all six lectures is $50 for materials. For information or registration, contact Elissa Cochran at (217) 649-0289 or email cochranelissa@gmail.com. There is limited seating, so you must register in advance.