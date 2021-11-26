Wowza!! Just where did the year go??? Yesterday I was writing an article for January and today, here I am writing an article for December already.
It’s that crazy time of year when you just finished getting your house ready for Thanksgiving and now you have to regroup, put the fall décor away and start unpacking all your Christmas items.
When you start opening those boxes and containers of treasures from years gone by, take time to review and make certain you really want to put them out one more time.
If they are starting to show signs of wear and tear, perhaps they are better served by donating or simply saying goodbye and replacing them with something new…
The stores have been stocking the shelves for over six weeks and I must tell you it has not been easy to walk on by. After two trips to Hobby Lobby, I just had to give in and pick up a few items to give myself a Holiday boost.
I usually spend the Thanksgiving weekend packing away the fall and bringing in the Merry. Jimmy always manages to find an escape, so he doesn’t have to lug the bins down, watch me scrutinize every treasure and rearrange everything three times over before it is just right.
Your Holiday décor can be as simple as a warm candlelit centerpiece on your dining table to a full-blown extravaganza of outdoor lights and decorations. There are no set rules for this time of year. Just let your heart be your guide and go for it!
By the time you read this, I will have already decorated our humble abode and settled back to relax and enjoy the warmth and charm of another Christmas by the fire with the comfort of good friends, memories, and Holiday Cheer. Happy Holidays to each and every one!! See you next year!!
Jo Parsons, Real Estate Concierge, Make Your Move Matter Team.