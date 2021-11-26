It’s Holiday time again. Do you have the same problem I do – what vegetables should I serve for dinner? Not everyone likes the same thing and I like to please everyone. I have chosen two of our favorites and I am tying them in with our lemon harvest. Our Myer lemons are the sweetest, juiciest ever and we get more every year than the previous year. So, I hope I can help you to decide to make one or both of these easy recipes that I found in Rick Donker’s Lemon and Lime Cookbook. (Yes, I have his permission to use them in this column.) Have a wonderful Holiday Season!
Green Beans with Garlic and Lemon
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. green beans
- 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter
- 2 1/2 Tbsp. minced garlic
- 1 tsp. freshly grated lemon zest
- Salt
- Lemon Pepper
Preparation
Cook green beans in a large pot of boiling salted water until barely tender. Drain well. Toss with butter. Add garlic, lemon zest, salt, and lemon pepper to taste. Toss well. Makes six servings.
Carrots with lemon Glaze
Ingredients:
- 2 Cups thinly sliced carrots
- 1 Tbsp. butter
- 2 tsp. brown sugar
- 3 tsp. fresh lemon juice
- 1 tsp. grated lemon zest
Preparation
In a medium-size pan, steam carrots over boiling water until just tender. In a small skillet, melt butter; add sugar, lemon juice and cook, stirring constantly, two to three minutes. Place carrots in serving dish and pour lemon mixture over the carrots. Toss gently. Sprinkle with lemon zest. Makes four servings.
Note: As you can see, you can prepare these dishes simultaneously and have two vegetables that are sure to please you and/or your guests.