Anxious to know how others have remodeled their SaddleBrooke homes to improve traffic flow, expand storage options, create a space for guests or simply modernize their surroundings? The SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) home tour is made for you! The tour will focus on remodeled homes, allowing you to see extensive changes as well as budget-friendly transformations other residents have made.
This fundraising event helps SBCO support a variety of food, clothing and educational programs for children in nearby communities. This year tour attendees can choose to between a morning (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.) or afternoon (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.) tour on Saturday, April 4. During those three hours, you’ll be able to visit seven homes. In addition to viewing good interior design, you’ll see smart bathroom and kitchen makeovers, new casitas, revised floor plans and renovated outdoor living spaces.
Tickets for the home tour go on sale at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 2nd in the SBCO office, Suite L in the SaddleBrooke Commercial Center. This year, with two tour times, 600 tickets will be sold. When tickets are purchased, buyers will need to indicate which showing (morning or afternoon) they will attend. Tickets cost $20 per person and are sold only to SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents. You can purchase tickets Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. until all tickets are sold. Call your friends and make plans to attend this event!
If you would like to serve as a docent in one of the 2019 tour homes, please contact Lisa Urban by email at lisaurban1963@yahoo.com or Heidi Wagner by email at heidiwag@gmail.com. Docents receive free admission to the tour.