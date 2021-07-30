Our SaddleBrooke home was built in 1997 and the Air Condition quit early in July. Fortunately, we have a home warranty, and they were able to get us serviced after three air conditioning companies turned down a request for warranty service because they were too busy with other calls. The capacitor died after 24-years of loyal service. Our upstairs temperature was over 90 degrees for about a week before George’s Heating and A/C company was reached and agreed to come out and honor our service contract. In less than an hour the service man discovered the dead capacitor, replaced it with a new one, and added Freon to the air conditioner. He then cautioned my wife and me to be certain to keep our home warranty in effect as our home has “matured” over these last 24-years.
We have used 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty services for not only on our home in SaddleBrooke, but our son’s homes in SaddleBrooke and Eagle Crest. We also owned a condo in Barcelona Manor in Tucson. Over the years, our warranty has repaired the dishwasher in our home, repaired the air conditioning in my son’s home in SaddleBrooke, replaced a refrigerator in the Barcelona Manor condo, and made a repair to that A/C unit when another company said we had to buy a brand-new unit.
In my experience 2-10 Home Buyer’s Warranty has lived up to their contract and has provided us with peace of mind over the years. Check out the offerings of various home warranty companies for yourself, but it is my advice that if you own an older unit in SaddleBrooke, your home should be covered by a home warranty because things do break down after time, and getting a repair person when needed can sometimes be difficult unless your home is covered by a reliable home warranty company with a number of repair firms to call on to meet your needs.