With over 70 species in the world, cockroaches remain an unwelcome visitor in SaddleBrooke. Generally medium to large sized insects, these pests can spread various diseases because they are commonly found near waste deposits or in the kitchen, where food is present.
Cockroaches secrete an oily liquid that has an offensive and sickening odor. This odor may also be imparted to dishes that are apparently clean, food and clothes. Excrement in the form of pellets or an ink-like liquid also contributes to this nauseating odor. Additionally, cockroaches produce allergens, which include their feces, shed skins, and body parts such as antennae and legs. In susceptible individuals, contact with these allergens can result in mild to severe rashes, other allergic reactions, and in extreme cases death from asthma attacks.
Not only do cockroaches eat (and excrete on) our paper products, boxes, and food, but through spreading their filth and contaminating our food and environment with a variety of human pathogens, cohabitating with cockroaches can be detrimental to human health. Many asthmatics, as well as many others, develop allergic sensitivities to the presence of cockroaches, and cockroaches will elicit far more potent reactions from most asthmatics than other substances to which they are sensitive. Cockroaches are vectors of bacteria, fungi, and viruses. In addition to spreading Salmonella, which causes food poisoning, they also carry Streptococcus, Staphylococcus, Clostridium, and Coliform bacteria, the tubercle bacillus, and other bacteria and pathogens which may cause abscesses, boils, Bubonic plague, diarrhea, dysentery, gastroenteritis, intestinal infections, leprosy, lesions, Typhoid fever, and urinary tract infections.
Roaches are not social insects, but during the day they can be found in groups hiding in what is called a harborage—under stoves, refrigerators, cabinets or in crown molding. Cockroaches typically prefer damp, warm places, and usually develop in garages, sewers, attics, storerooms and similar locations, and then enter the home from outside breeding sites. Your home is an ideal breeding ground for certain pest species of cockroaches. With plenty of food, warmth, water and nesting sites, they can remain active all year round. Cockroaches reproduce quickly. For every one you see, there can be many, many more hiding and multiplying behind your walls. Outside, cockroaches can be found in leaf litter, mulch, under vegetation, in tree holes, and in palm trees.
Because cockroaches typically are nocturnal, if you've seen one, you probably haven't seen them all. The few cockroaches you see by day could mean they were likely forced out by overcrowding; a possible sign of severe infestation. Cockroaches tend to prefer to live in dark, moist, sheltered places during the day and come out to feed at night. Because they can flatten their bodies to fit into narrow areas, cockroaches may also be found hiding beneath rubber mats, behind wallpaper and within wall cracks.
Some adults can grow fairly large, but can shimmy through slits as thin as 1/16-inch.
Some ways to prevent an outbreak before you may need a pest control professional include eliminating water (do not let water stand in sinks and eliminate outside collection areas), eliminating food sources (dispose garbage properly and wipe off counter tops often), and eliminate harborages (discard unnecessary cardboard boxes and pull mulch away from your home). By faithfully following these steps, you can potentially lessen your chances of having cockroaches make themselves at home!
Thanks to all of you for your continued support of this column, dating back to when Tommy Gee started it in January 2019. From talking about Insulation and Energy Savings in January, a year ago, to Cockroaches this month, I hope our information has helped you better understand the pests that are common during any given month and the best ways to deal with them. Happy New Year, everyone.
Paul Opocensky is the Manager for Truly Nolen in SaddleBrooke. His service office can be reached at (520) 219-2494. Founded in 1938, Tucson-based Truly Nolen of America (visit www.trulynolen.com) is one of the largest family-owned pest control companies in the United States.