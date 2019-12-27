With December almost over and 2020 about to begin, families are planning to get together for New Year’s celebrations and are looking forward to a little more time with family and friends. One unwelcomed visitor in SaddleBrooke homes no matter the month is the dreaded cockroach.
Cockroaches typically have six spiny legs and two long antennae. American cockroaches, which like hot, able to fly, and are found where food processing and storage take place. German cockroaches are mainly seen during the night typically brought inside hitchhiking on belongings, luggage, boxes and packages. You can find their droppings which look like black pepper below sinks, cracks and crevices.
Bacteria from these excrement droppings have been known to trigger asthma, outbreaks of illness and allergies in many people. Both these cockroaches are found in mostly in the southwestern United States and in our homes around kitchens and bathrooms. A very common pest, cockroaches are nocturnal and remain in the dark whenever possible, only emerging to search for water and food. Large infestations should be suspected when cockroaches are seen in the open or in the light during the day.
Cockroaches have lived off bare minimum essentials with few changes since their creation millions of years ago. They have become such widespread pests because they thrive on very little. Contrary to popular belief, they aren't simply attracted to messy households, although that will extend their stay. They simply require three things: water, food, and warm shelter. In addition, cockroaches typically prefer damp, warm places and usually reproduce quickly in appliances, garages, sewers, attics, storerooms and similar locations, and then enter the home from outside breeding sites. For everyone you see there can be many, many more hiding and multiplying behind your walls.
Cockroaches can get into the cleanest of living spaces because in most situations, we unknowingly bring them home. They can be found behind refrigerators, sinks and stoves, as well as under floor drains and inside of motors and major appliances. They are difficult to spot during the day and can sense the tiniest amount of movement from their highly sensitive front and back antennae. If you can't find any of them during the day, check cupboards and pantries for their droppings. Cockroaches affect more people than any other insect. They vomit partly-digested food materials and continually defecate while eating and pose significant health hazards by transmitting diseases (bacillary dysentery, typhoid fever, cholera, polio, amoebic dysentery, urinary-tract infections, diarrhea, and infectious hepatitis). The debris created by cast-off cockroach skins, dead bodies and droppings can aggravate allergies, especially in children and sensitive individuals.
Furthermore, contact with cockroach allergens can cause mild to severe rashes, other allergic reactions and in extreme cases death from asthma attacks. Some ways to prevent an outbreak before you may need a pest control professional include eliminating water (do not let water stand in sinks and eliminate outside collection areas), eliminating food sources (dispose garbage properly and wipe off counter tops often), and eliminate harborages (discard unnecessary cardboard boxes and pull mulch away from your home). By faithfully following these steps, you can potentially lessen your chances of this foul insect making themselves at home!
Thanks to all of you for your continued support of my column. From talking about Termites in January to Cockroaches this month, I hope my information has helped you better understand the pests that are common during any given month and the best ways to deal with them. Happy New Year, everyone!