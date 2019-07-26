The next annual SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) home tour, like last year, will focus on remodeled homes. The 2018 and 2019 tours were so well received, the events committee agreed to offer SaddleBrooke residents another opportunity see how their neighbors have adapted their homes for “open concept” living, improved storage, or additional space to accommodate their hobbies or guests.
This fundraising event will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Funds raised through the tour help SBCO provide food, clothing and educational opportunities for children in local communities. Tour tickets will only be sold to SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch residents.
The SBCO events committee is currently seeking homeowners who would like to have their homes showcased in the 2020 tour, along with volunteers who can serve as docents in the tour homes. If you would like to participate in this upcoming event, please send an email to Trish Parker at patti.parker@gmail.com or Beth Fedor at bethfedor@gmail.com.