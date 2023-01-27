It’s safe to say this housing market is very unpredictable! After months of fluctuations in interest rates, homebuyers, sellers, owners, and renters are now wondering where real estate prices, inventories, sales, and mortgage rates are going in the coming year.

Good News — Realtor.com®, just came out with their annual housing forecast and they anticipate that home and rental prices will keep climbing next year, but the increases will be much more modest. Mortgage interest rates will remain high. But they aren’t expected to substantially rise again.

Sales are expected to continue falling as many buyers can’t afford the combination of rising home prices and high mortgage rates. One bright spot for buyers will be the number of homes for sale; SaddleBrooke housing inventory has increased from 8 homes to over 60 listings. But will that be enough to bring buyers back into the market?

This is what homebuyers, home sellers, and renters can expect in the new year per Realtor.com®:

Home Prices Won’t DropNationally, Realtor.com® predicts home prices will rise 5.4% year over year in 2023. That’s still going to hurt—but not as much as the double-digit increases seen during the COVID-19 pandemic. Home price growth will continue to slow and could even dip a little over the next few years. Realtor.com anticipates the correction in the market could last through 2025.

Mortgage Rates will Stay HighSoaring mortgage rates have ground the housing market to a halt, forcing many would-be buyers to stay put or rent for longer than they had anticipated. Many plan to jump back into the market once rates come down; but they may have to wait a bit longer. Realtor.com® predicts that mortgage rates will average 7.4 percent in 2023, trickling down to 7.1 percent by year’s end.

Rates are expected to remain high thanks to the Federal Reserve. As it hiked up its own interest rates to slow inflation, mortgage rates have followed a similar, upward trajectory. And the Fed seems committed to continuing to raise rates.

The Number of Homes For Sale will IncreaseThe silver lining for buyers, long frustrated by the anemic number of choices out there for them, is that more homes will be available for sale. The inventory of properties is expected to spike by 22.8 percent. SaddleBrooke has experienced an even higher increase. However, the increase won’t be due to more sellers putting their homes up for sale. Homes are expected to sit on the market for longer, as there will be fewer buyers who can afford to purchase property with mortgage rates so high. Despite the scarcity, builders aren’t expected to put up as many homes in 2023. New construction is anticipated to fall about 5.4 percent year over year.

The Number of Home Sales will FallThe number of home sales is expected to keep dropping as buyers keep getting priced out of the market. National sales are anticipated to fall 13.8 percent year over year in 2022 and then keep decreasing by 14.1 percent in 2023. There will be just 4.53 million sales next year in the US, the fewest transactions since the depths of the Great Recession in 2012.

Many homeowners are locked into mortgages with very low rates. That will make them think twice before selling their property and purchasing a new one with a mortgage rate that will be significantly higher. Even if they’re downsizing into a much smaller home, it could cost them significantly more to do so.

A Severe Recession Could Upend these PredictionsWhile Realtor.com® doesn’t expect the nation will succumb to a major recession, economists aren’t ruling it out entirely. Typically, during a downturn, the Fed cuts its interest rates. That could cause mortgage rates, prices, and home sales to fall. While some buyers are likely to jump into the market as soon as rates go down, others won’t want to make what is often the largest purchase of their lives during a downturn when their jobs or retirement savings might not be stable.