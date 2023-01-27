Your SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch Master Gardeners are pleased to invite you to attend a Zoom webinar presentation with Anne LeSenne on Wednesday, February 8, at 1 p.m. Ms. LeSenne will present, “How and When to Prune Your Landscape Shrubs.” She’ll discuss how you can prune for the health and longevity of the plant as well as pruning to promote blooming and rejuvenation.

Anne LeSenne has a Bachelor of Science degree in Horticulture and a Master of Science degree in Plant and Soil Science. She is a Board-Certified Master Arborist with the International Society of Arboriculture and has taught Horticulture classes at the college level for the last decade. During her career in this industry, she has worked at a wholesale nursery, drawn landscape and irrigation designs, provided tree mitigation plans, managed professional Landscape Maintenance crews, and provided consultation services.

Register online at extension.arizona.edu/saddlebrooke-master-gardeners, then click on events. For questions about registration, email Lmccoy1@email.arizona.edu.