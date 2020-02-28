What? It’s March already? How did that happen? Truth be told, I’ve been in gardening mode since last month. We had many nice days with delightful sunshine and I’ve already accomplished a few things for the upcoming growing season. So why don’t we start a honey-do list for you, eh?
For those of you [like me] with flower beds, get out there and clean them up. I have lots of perennials that needed dividing and general manicuring, and this needs to be done before they are in rapid growth mode.
The flower soil [and veggie beds] needs some attention as well. This is the time of year when I add lots of amendments to the soil to re-supply those organics that help our gardens grow. You should understand that in our summer heat, any organics you added last year have already degraded, so a fresh supply is needed. The soil needs to be turned to overcome winter compaction, and a light tossing of some general fertilizer couldn’t hurt!
It’s OK to do your pruning now as winter frost is probably over. Now is the time to prune whatever needs cutting back or re-shaping. EXCEPT for citrus. They are blooming now…or soon…and you don’t want to sacrifice next-year’s bounty [except if you’ve got a lemon tree, in which case, cut away to your heart’s content!]. Citrus are shrubby trees with branches flying all over the place. The lower branches protect the trunk from being burned by our summer sun, so it’s best to leave those lower branches, even if they are lying on the ground.
Get your tomatoes planted ASAP. You can cover them if nighttime temps drop below 32 degrees, but that is highly unlikely at this time of year. The sooner you plant the tomatoes, the more likely you are to get a good crop before the heat of summer sets in and production stops. Make sure you select short-term tomato seedlings so your crop will ripen in 70 days or less. It’s too late to start from seed so just go to the local garden center and get the seedlings you need. I don’t know about you, but I have had to put a net over my tomato plants to keep whoever is eating the ripened fruits [tomatoes are “fruits”] away from my plants. They seem to get bitten into if I don’t cover them and I can’t tell if its teeth or beaks doing the damage. I grow tomatoes in large containers and if you do the same, replace last year’s soil with a fresh potful. All plants absorb the nutrients in the soil as they grow, so new soil is better, and make sure you fertilize regularly.
How about cleaning up your garden tools and sharpening what needs sharpening, eh?
Master Gardeners invite you to visit their website at http://saddlebrookemastergardeners.org/ for all up-to-date information and events for your community. Garden questions? You can reach our very own Garden Helpline by calling Pat at (520) 407-6459.
Remember, nothing brings more tranquility to the heart than a beautiful garden.