Gardening has been a godsend for me. For months on end we all have been relatively isolated in our homes. Boring, eh? Well, I for one have not been bored. Gardening has made this COVID-19 era pass very quickly. Gardening has been cathartic for me and really helpful to my flowers, trees and shrubs. All the pruning is done. All the fertilizing needs have been attended to. All the weeds have been pulled. And all the dead-heading has been a constant activity. You non-gardeners may say “yuck!” What is that crazy woman talking about?
I am going to attempt to explain to the non-gardener how gardeners feel. We actually look forward to putting on our gardening clothes [my tattered old pants; my husband’s old torn shirts; my disgusting old shoes] and going outside to work. We don’t think of gardening as work but rather as good exercise. The reward for working hard is that things look so much better. We can see the results of our labor immediately. You can always tell the home of a gardener. I mean two photinias, a rock, and a lollipop tree are enough for any estate to look OK and meet the HOA standards. But not for the gardener. The gardener asks, “what can I plant that blooms in the spring?” “What can I plant to add more greenery around my patio?” “Do I have room for a citrus tree?” “Can I grow some tomatoes in a pot?” You see, gardeners do not look at plants as work but rather as an opportunity to add beauty to their estate.
Gardening has other virtues: the birds, bees and butterflies. Sometimes I just sit there quietly noticing all the activity going on. The best bird show was the cactus wren squawking at three doves approaching the peanut feeder he was perched upon. Well, I do not know if it was a he or a she, but what a racket! The doves seemed unconcerned and held their ground. In the midst of this tumult, a sparrow and a finch showed up to see what all the noise was about. Two hummers were unconcerned, flying around the flowers in my garden, tasting the nectar from one flower to the next. When things quieted down, Mrs. Cardinal showed up. She perched on the peanut feeder, chirping away to let Mr. Cardinal know that he should join her for dinner. Cardinals are a bit skittish and very cautious when they approach a feeder. So, after Mrs. Cardinal vacated her spot on the peanut feeder, Mr. Cardinal flew onto the fence nearby, but never took the plunge to get a peanut. You see, gardening is not all work; it also provides great entertainment!
Remember, nothing brings more tranquility to the heart than a beautiful garden.