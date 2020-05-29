Bam! It’s hot again. Happens every year, eh? With all this heat and sunshine, plants are growing at warp speed. The stage was set last month when warm temperatures started to set in, triggering the trees to blossom, flowering shrubs to show their colors, and the blooming beauties in your garden to do their thing. The main goal of all your annual flowering garden plants is to produce seeds. In this really warm weather, the blossoms are profuse and quick to die. Gardeners must be vigilant. You have to decide if you want more flowers, or lots of spent blooms with seeds.
Zinnias and marigolds, for example, are prolific bloomers. That’s why we like to plant them in our gardens. If you want to encourage more blossoms, the old flower heads must be removed. Once the old flowers start to produce seeds, the entire plant may be signaled by hormones to end the flowering cycle. To prevent this from happening, you must dead-head your border plants and other annuals. As you remove the spent blooms, listen closely as your plants whisper, “thank you” and prepare for more new growth and an even bigger display of flowers to brighten your yard. Dead-heading prolongs the life of the annuals in your garden, keeping the display lasting until the fall. Scabiosa [pincushion flower] is a perennial border plant that can be encouraged to bloom all summer by dead-heading the old blossoms.
Small nippers are very helpful in this process, so, treat yourself to an inexpensive pair. Remove each spent bloom and the stem supporting it. You should cut down to the next branch or green leaves. Make sure to discard the dead heads into the trash. Don’t leave then around your garden as some of the seeds within the dead blooms might be viable and sprout in unwanted places. An application of fertilizer will help to encourage your annuals to continue blooming. Don’t forget to fertilize the plants you have in containers as well.
Interestingly, if you are growing crepe myrtle shrubs, pruning off the spent blooms will encourage new blossoms to be produced. Just cut off the entire grape-like seed headclusters as soon as they form. I am not familiar with other shrubs that will respond to this treatment.
Finally, about those petunias and calibrachoa [“million bells”]. Both will respond to extreme pruning. Remove all the brownish stems and underlying branches. A good “haircut” will do the trick! It will take a couple of weeks, but these plants will send out new shoots and start cascading over the edges of their containers once again. And if your calibrachoa really love you, they will winter over and come back early next spring.
