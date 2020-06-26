I’ve been told by a garden expert that blue flowers are “sexy’”. Whether or not the color blue is for lovers, I find that blue is a great accent color among all the other flowers. I am talking about a really, truly blue color. The absolutely best blue flower I have ever grown is blue salvia. What’s so great about these perennial plants? Let me count the ways: [1] the flowers are blue; [2] the spiky flowers are a contrast in shape and form to other garden beauties; [3] they bloom from spring through fall with a little help by dead-heading; [4] they are disease and pest resistant; [5] they are perennial and multiply by dropping seeds; [6] they are fully adapted to our hot summer sun and are somewhat drought tolerant; [7] they attract bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds; [8] they don’t tend to attract bunnies or deer. Need I say more?
I first planted my blue salvia about 10 years ago and have developed several clumps from the original. Salvia also drops a few seeds which can be very easily used to propagate new plants. I am not implying that it is invasive, but if you want more plants, just wait until the next spring when you will find sprouted seedlings that you can place as desired. Don’t confuse blue salvia with blue sage. Both plants are very similar, each producing tall, spiky blue flower stalks. However, blue sage does not produce blooms all summer, and the flower stalks are not as tall and brilliantly blue as salvia.
Blue salvia will have to be grown in a more neutral pH garden soil, so don’t expect success in our high desert soil without amendments. I have not grown it in containers, so I cannot say if they will grow successfully that way. My resources say that it is OK to grow salvias in containers, and I would advise one plant per large container as they do spread to form large clumps. Container plants need some fertilization [in spring]. Make sure you water well at least weekly for potted plants. If monsoon season is a failure, then supply some summer irrigation to garden-planted salvias. Not much fertilization is needed by in-the-ground salvias.
Blue salvia will provide gorgeous blooms all season until frost. At the end of the blooming season, cut back the salvia stems to within a few inches of the soil. If the clump is getting too large for the space you provided, feel free to divide the clump in very early spring [February] using a large spade to make the division. I always find this more painful for me than for the plant and you will hear me apologizing out loud as I cut the rooted base in half! Well, that’s gardening!
Remember, nothing brings more tranquility to the heart than a beautiful garden.